Updated: Two WWE Departures

Via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com:

Word among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center is that referee Drake Wuertz has been let go. I've reached out to WWE for a confirmation on this, and clarity on the situation.

We've been told that referee Jake Clemons has been let go from WWE NXT as well, unfortunately.

Source has confirmed to me that Drake Wuertz has been released by WWE, first reported by @SeanRossSapp.

Was informed that there were other cuts as well.

— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 19, 2021