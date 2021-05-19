Updated: Two WWE Departures
Via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com:
Word among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center is that referee Drake Wuertz has been let go. I've reached out to WWE for a confirmation on this, and clarity on the situation.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 19, 2021
We've been told that referee Jake Clemons has been let go from WWE NXT as well, unfortunately.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 19, 2021
Source has confirmed to me that Drake Wuertz has been released by WWE, first reported by @SeanRossSapp.
Was informed that there were other cuts as well.
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 19, 2021
