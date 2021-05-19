New Casino Battle Royale participants for AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW has announced new participants for the Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

It was revealed on last night’s AEW Dark episode that Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in the match. Matt Sydal and Christian Cage were announced as the first participants last week.

The winner of the Casino Battle Royale will earn a future AEW World Title shot.

AEW Double Or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the updated announced card:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, others TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage