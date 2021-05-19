Nakamura says Lesnar was “unprofessional” in NJPW

Shinsuke Nakamura was interviewed on Renee Young’s “Oral Sessions” podcast. He talked about his checkered past with Brock Lesnar in New Japan Pro Wrestling

When you became the youngest heavyweight champion in New Japan, how much pressure was on your shoulders to carry that promotion during that time?

“Actually, I didn’t have any experience. I just need to do what they want.”

Did you feel a lot of people were jealous of you or had a problem with you at the time because of that?

“Yes. I felt I didn’t have friends in this company.”

Do you want to have a rematch with Brock Lesnar (they wrestled each other in New Japan) if he shows back up in WWE?

“If I have the opportunity, of course.”

When Brock won the title in New Japan, went away and took the title with him, what was the reaction from everybody at New Japan when that happened?

“Unprofessional.”

Lesnar won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in 2005 after pinning Masahiro Chono. Lesnar never dropped the title due to “visa issues” and it was stripped from him.

He held on to the physical title until June 2007 when he lost it to Kurt Angle in Antonio Inoki’s IGF promotion. During this time, New Japan had already crowned a new champion.