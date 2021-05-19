Controversial NXT referee Drake Wuertz fired

PWInsider.com is reporting that controversial NXT referee Drake Wuertz has been fired from the company today.

Wuertz, who has been refereeing in NXT since 2014, raised some eyebrows with his far right political beliefs and participating in some questionable online meetings sporting WWE merchandise from the Performance Center over the past few months.

At one point, Wuertz was the head of NXT referees but he was stripped off that position when it was obvious that his behavior was not worthy of the title.

The 36-year-old is a former wrestler and was a mainstay with Combat Zone Wrestling until he signed with WWE.

Several others within NXT and the WWE Performance Center received the axe today but there are no confirmed names so far.