Bray Wyatt asks fans if they miss him, uses zombies hashtag

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a rare tweet, one of his few tweets since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Wyatt referenced the zombies used at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view and asked fans if they miss him yet.

“Miss me yet? #zombies,” Wyatt wrote.

Wyatt has not been seen since the WrestleMania 37 loss to Orton, and there’s been no word on when he will be brought back to the storylines.

Stay tuned for more on Wyatt. Below is his full tweet from Tuesday: