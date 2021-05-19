Alexander Wolfe of Imperium released from WWE

Alexander Wolfe of Imperium has been released from his WWE contract. The news was reported first by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

The 34-year-old German has been working for WWE since 2015 where he joined SaNItY in NXT with Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross. After a run on the main roster and the group was disbanded, Wolfe was sent back to NXT, this time appearing for the NXT UK brand and joined Imperium with Walter, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner.

Imperium has been appearing on both NXT and NXT UK and Wolfe wrestled on NXT last night against his former SaNItY tag team partner Killian Dain. Wolfe lost the match and Imperium turned on him, with Barthel and Aichner attacking him and leaving him helpless in the ring.