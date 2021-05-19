AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will feature more build for the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dynamite tonight will be headlined by The Young Bucks defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Varsity Blondes, and Serena Deeb defending the NWA World Women’s Title against Red Velvet. The full card for Double Or Nothing will also be revealed tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current card for tonight:

* The Inner Circle will respond to The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge

* The full Double Or Nothing card will be revealed

* New TNT Champion Miro will speak

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Red Velvet

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against The Varsity Blondes

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel in a Women’s World Title Eliminator