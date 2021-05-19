5/19/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

Cage applies a side-headlock, but Sydal sends him off the ropes. Cage drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle and goes for the cover, but Sydal quickly kicks out. Cage goes back to the side-headlock and takes Sydal to the mat. Sydal counters and applies a side-headlock of his own. Sydal takes Cage to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. They lock up and Cage backs Sydal into the corner. Sydal turns it around, but Cage delivers a right hand. Sydal comes back with a hurricanrana and comes off the ropes, but Cage trips him up and sends him to the floor. Cage delivers a dropkick and rolls Sydal back into the ring. Cage goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Cage delivers a back-breaker and goes for another cover, but Sydal kicks out again. Cage applies a rear chin-lock, but Sydal counters with elbow shots. Cage delivers a body shot and takes Sydal down with a diving uppercut. Cage goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out once more. Cage delivers another back-breaker and stands on Sydal’s back. Cage stomps on Sydal’s back and goes for another back-breaker, but Sydal counters with a hurricanrana.

Sydal goes up top, but Cage cuts him off with an elbow. Cage climbs as well and goes for a superplex, but Sydal fights him off. Sydal delivers a Meteora and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Sydal drops Cage with a clothesline and goes for another cover, but Cage kicks out again. Sydal drops Cage with a leg lariat, and then delivers a knee strike in the corner. Sydal goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out once more. Sydal goes for the Lightning Spiral, but Cage counters with a back-breaker. Cage goes for a Spear, but Sydal counters with a roll-up for two. Sydal locks in the grounded straitjacket hold, but Cage gets to the ropes. Cage drapes Sydal over the top rope and goes for a cross-body, but Sydal dodges it. Sydal comes off the ropes, but Cage dodges him and delivers a Spear. Cage goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Sydal counters with a knee strike. Sydal picks Cage’s ankle and goes for a standing moonsault. Cage gets his knees up and hits the Killswitch for the pin fall.

Winner: Christian Cage

-After the match, Cage invites Taz into the ring as Taz is talking trash, but Ricky Starks’ music hits and he comes to the stage. Starks tells Cage to not worry about Taz, and tells Cage that he is front and center. Starks says he and Cage have some business to handle, and the rest of Team Taz rush the ring and attack Cage and Sydal from behind. Hook takes Sydal to the floor as Powerhouse Hobbs and Brian Cage attack Cage in the ring. Adam Page comes out and hands Starks his drink. Page gets into the ring and makes the save for Christian Cage. Page knocks Hobbs down, but Brian Cage attacks him. Brian Cage sends Page to the apron, but Page comes back for the Buckshot. Brian Cage catches him, but Page gets free. Hook comes back in and attacks Page, and then Brian Cage lays Page out with a power bomb.

The Varsity Blonds are backstage with Julia Hart. Brian Pillman Jr. says it’s funny that the Young Bucks brought up his father, because his father is the reason he stayed away from wrestling for so long. He says The Young Bucks are the reason the Varsity Blonds are here today. Griff Garrison says he was selected to host the Young Bucks merchandise stand a few years ago, but the Young Bucks are not the same anymore. Garrison says they will win the tag titles tonight, and Pillman says we’ve seen this from the Bucks before, but this time it is different. He says the Blonds will not stop until they are the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley cut a promo. Moxley says they have to be making some kind of dent in the AEW Tag Team Division, and asks Kingston if The Acclaimed are good. Kingston says one of them is a rapper and the other is the rappers friend. Moxley asks if they are inviting them to a superkick party, and Kingston says he doesn’t throw superkick. Moxley says they should just go out there and beat the breaks off of them, and Kingston says he likes that.

The Acclaimed cut a promo now, and Anthony Bowens says they are ranked higher in the rankings than Kingston and Moxley, and they are going to knock their asses out tonight. Max Caster agrees and says that is a mic drop.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

Kingston and Moxley attack Bowens and Caster right at the bell, after Caster’s rap, and beat them down. Moxley takes Bowens to the floor as Kingston works over Caster in the ring. Kingston slams Caster into the corner and tags in Moxley. Kingston and Moxley drop Caster with a double shoulder tackle and Moxley stomps Caster down in the corner. Kingston tags back in and drops Caster with a suplex. Kingston gouges Caster’s eyes and bites his ear as Moxley tags back in. Moxley chops Caster in the corner a few times and Kingston tags back in. Kingston takes Caster to the corner, but Caster counters with a throat punch and takes Kingston down with a leg whip off the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bowens has the Price of Fame applied to Kingston, but Moxley breaks it up. Caster comes in and beats down Moxley and sends him back to the floor. Caster tags in, but Kingston comes back and takes him down. Kingston makes the tag and Moxley throws Bowens to the floor. Moxley delivers forearm shots to Caster and kicks him in the chest. Moxley drops Caster with a release German suplex, and then drops him with a lariat. Moxley drops Caster with a pile-driver and locks Bowens in a sleeper hold. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift out of the corner, but Bowens cuts him off and makes the tag. Caster suplexes Moxley from the top and then Bowens connects with a cross-body. Bowens goes for the cover, but Kingston breaks it up. Kingston takes Caster to the floor and slams him into the barricade. Bowens delivers chops to Moxley, but Moxley counters with a sleeper and tags in Kingston. Caster pulls Moxley to the floor and slams him into the barricade. Caster throws Bowens the chain, but the referee sees it. Caster has the boombox, but Moxley grabs it and nails Caster with it.

Kingston delivers an enzuigiri to Bowens and tags in Moxley. Kingston and Moxley hit a wheelbarrow Paradigm Shift on Bowens, and Moxley gets the pin fall.

Winners: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley

Alex Marvez is backstage with Chris Jericho. Marvez asks Jericho if The Inner Circle is going to accept The Pinnacle’s challenge for Stadium Stampede. Jericho says Marvez will have to wait just like anyone else.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Sky tells Sting to step aside from Darby Allin, or he will put him down. Page says they have it from here and sends Schiavone away. Page says Sky has already proved his can take Sting out with the heel hook. He says the week Sting missed, he threw Allin down the steps. Page tells Allin that it was his fault that Allin lost the TNT title. Page says he is here to take everything away from Allin, and he promises him that he will be the nail in Allin’s coffin. The lights go out in the arena, and then Sting comes through the tunnel. He walks to the ring, and Allin attacks Page and Sky with his skateboard. Sting delivers the Stinger Splash to Sky as Allin goes to work on Page. Allin sends Page to the floor as Sting locks Sky in the Scorpion Deathlock. Page and Sky try to retreat, but the Dark Order comes out of both tunnels to block their exit. Page and Sky run through the crowd and find another exit as Sting and Allin stare them down.

