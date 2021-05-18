LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network with a video package to hype the show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

We go right to the ring as Toni Storm makes her way out for the opener. Zoey Stark is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then meet in the middle of the ring. Storm slaps Stark but Stark backs her into the corner and unloads. Storm comes out but Stark beats her right back into the corner. Stark with a dropkick, sending Storm to the floor to regroup. Stark launches herself over the top rope to the floor, taking Storm down. Stark stands tall and yells out.

Stark brings Storm back in, then springboards in with a big dropkick. Storm goes to the floor and Stark tries to kick her from the apron but it’s blocked and Stark lands hard on the edge of the apron. Storm launches Stark into the steel ring steps now, then charges and smashes her into the steps. The referee checks on Stark as Storm returns to the ring to stand tall. Stark makes it back in at the 8 count.

Storm works Stark over with strikes now. Storm unloads with kicks in the corner now. Stark fights back but Storm nails a snap suplex for a 2 count. Storm grounds Stark with a hold now. Storm whips Stark into the ropes and levels her with a big boot for another close 2 count. Stark fights back but Storm sends her to the corner, then tosses h er across the ring. Storm keeps control and hits a backbreaker, holding Stark over her knee and stretching her. Storm covers for 2.

Storm continues to dominate with strikes. Stark dodges an uppercut and back-slides Storm for 2. Stark mounts offense now and nails a big jumping enziguri to the head. Storm goes down and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Stark rocks Storm in the corner, then clotheslines her. Stark with a sliding knee for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Storm counters but Stark blocks the Storm Zero with a hurricanrana and covers her for a 2 count. More back and forth. Stark with a big suplex for 2. More back and forth. Storm drops Stark on her neck with a German suplex. Storm follows up with Storm Zero but Stark kicks out just in time.

Storm can’t believe the kick out. She re-groups and comes right back with a new finisher, some kind of spinning driver, dropping Storm on her neck. Storm holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Toni Storm

– After the match, Storm stands tall as her music hits. We get a replay of the new finisher. After the match, Storm stands tall until the lights go out. They come back up and Franky Monet is making her entrance to the stage, Pomeranian in hand. Storm seethes in the ring as Stark recovers at ringside. Monet shows off and poses on the stage as she prepares to make her in-ring debut next week.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. She asks where Santos Escobar is but they tell her don’t worry, they want to talk about when they will get a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher interrupt and the two teams have words over who deserves a title shot. This sets up a match for later tonight as Ciampa and Thatcher walk off.

– We see Cameron Grimes arriving in the parking lot earlier today. He tossed his keys to Jake Atlas and told him to park the car, but Atlas gave the keys back and said WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is the only one with a parking spot upfront. This caused some of the other recruits standing around to laugh. Grimes says Atlas probably thought that was funny but what will really be funny is when he kicks Atlas’ ass in the ring later tonight. Grimes tosses a few dollars and walks off.

– Still to come, a Prime Target preview for next week’s NXT Title match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae are at the spa getting massages and facials. Dexter Lumis is the one massaging Indi’s head but they can’t see this. They start talking about how Lumis is a creepy loser who just stares at Indi every time he sees her. Indi thanks Candice for helping her see the truth about Lumis. Lumis stops massaging Indi and walks off.

– We get a Prime Target preview video package for next week’s title match between Finn Balor and NXT Champion Karrion Kross. The video features Kross and Balor watching their “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” match, plus new comments from each competitor. The video also features comments from former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith (billed as a NXT analyst), Pat McAfee and Paul Heyman.

Jake Atlas vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and Jake Atlas is wrapping up his entrance. Out next comes Cameron Grimes. Grimes calls for his music to be cut. He says everyone finds it funny how WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase keeps embarrassing him, but wait until we see the real Million Dollar Man. Grimes plays a video package that shows several not-so-great moments from Ted’s career, including losses he took.

Grimes laughs as he enters the ring but fans are chanting “DiBiase!” now. Grimes is upset. He goes for Atlas but Atlas dropkicks him out of the ring. The referee holds Atlas back as Grimes clutches his jaw on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is officially underway. Grimes with uppercuts in the corner. Atlas fights back but Grimes keeps rocking him with strikes. Atlas kicks Grimes and grabs from behind but Grimes elbows him away. More back and forth now. Grimes with a running kick into the corner. Atlas with a flying hurricanrana from the corner for a close 2 count. Grimes kicks Atlas away from the mat. Grimes dumps Atlas to the apron but Atlas fights back in. Atlas charges but a knee to the gut takes him down.

Grimes comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Grimes keeps Atlas down and kicks him in the corner. Grimes whips Atlas across the ring and into the turnbuckles. Grimes talks some trash and wastes time. Atlas fights him with punches and a chop. Grimes kicks him but Atlas catches the second kick. Atlas with a big slap across the face.

Atlas whips Grimes hard into the turnbuckles and he hits chest-first. Atlas counters a move and hits a German suplex as we see a white limousine pull up outside. This is The Million Dollar Man arriving. Atlas keeps mounting offense on Grimes. Atlas with a big clothesline for 2. Grimes still has not seen the limo arrive outside. Atlas goes to the top and stops Grimes from pulling him off. Atlas comes off the top but lands on his feet. Grimes follows right up with the big crossbody collision but Atlas hangs in.

Grimes waits in the corner for Atlas to get up to deliver the Cave-In, but the familiar Million Dollar Man music hits and out comes Ted Sr. on the stage. Grimes is distracted. Atlas takes advantage and rolls Grimes up for the pin to win.

Winner: Jake Atlas

– After the match, Ted does his signature laugh as his music keeps playing. Grimes is furious. Ted walks to the back. Atlas kicks Grimes off the apron. Grimes stumbles to the backstage area. A camera follows and we see Grimes looking for Ted. Grimes goes outside and approaches the limousine, then tries to open the door but it’s locked. Grimes yells at Ted to open the door. Ted rolls the window down and refuses to open the door, saying, “Not bad kid, but you’re still no Million Dollar Man!” Ted tells his driver to take off as he starts laughing again. Grimes throws a fit in the parking lot as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Bronson Reed talking about his journey to tonight’s Steel Cage main event.

– We go to sports journalist Arash Markazi for his sit-down interview with Pete Dunne. Arash asks about Dunne recently calling out the roster and asks if there’s anyone specific he wants to face. He mentions NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and says he could also go back to NXT UK to take back the NXT UK Title from WALTER. He wants to challenge for Karrion Kross’ NXT Title as well. Dunne also talks about respect and how he came up with his physical style. He mentions being influenced by Fit Finlay and says he tries to make it more violent. Dunne is asked about setting goals and where he sees himself in 1 year, then 5 years. He used to set goals but now he’s just taking opportunities. He goes on and says at this point in his career it’s time to win the NXT Title. Markazi thanks Dunne and they wrap the interview.

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and Imperium is out – Alexander Wolfe with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. We see a sidebar video from earlier today with Imperium and NXT General Manager William Regal backstage as medics cleared Wolfe to compete after the “stomach bug” prevented this match from happening last Tuesday. Out next comes Killian Dain with Drake Maverick.

This will be Wolfe’s first match since losing to Joe Coffey on the December 3, 2020 NXT UK episode. The bell rings and they lock up, then break for a brief staredown. They go at it with strikes now. Wolfe drops Dain to one knee and then delivers a big boot. Wolfe mounts Dain with more offense. Vic says Hit Row will be in action tonight.

Dain fights Wolfe off and delivers several big uppercuts. Dain fights Wolfe into the corner and unloads. Dain runs Wolfe face-first from turnbuckle to turnbuckle, then drops him. Aichner gets on the apron and tangles with Drake. Dain has to drop Barthel off the other side of the apron. Wolfe takes advantage and hits a big German suplex on Dain.

Barthel slides a steel chair into the ring but the referee catches him. The referee is calling for someone to come take the chair but Wolfe grabs it anyway. Wolfe approaches Dain with the chair to swing it but Dain ducks, then nails his crossbody for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winner: Killian Dain

– After the match, Dain and Drake head to the back together as we get replays. Imperium poses together in the middle of the ring and there’s some tension. Wolfe acts like he doesn’t need their help getting up and standing back straight. Barthel and Aichner suddenly attack Wolfe and beat him down. They hit the double team Imperium Bomb and leave him laying in the middle of the ring. Barthel and Aichner pose over Wolfe now as fans boo them.

– Still to come, Legado del Fantasma vs. Thatcher and Ciampa. Back to commercial.

– McKenzie is backstage with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She asks about last week’s post-show segment in the trainer’s room with Mercedes Martinez having a show of respect with Gonzalez. Kai says they saw the comments, so McKenzie should stop trying to stir things up. Raquel says she beat Mercedes like she said she would. They go on and Kai says they will be going for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles again. Ever-Rise interrupts and they plug their Saturday social media show, Ever-Rise Live. They joke around with Gonzalez and she slaps Matt Martel in the face, knocking him down. Kai and Gonzalez walk off laughing as Chase Parker helps him up.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are already out. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher head to the ring next.

Wilde charges Ciampa to start but he misses. They stall some more as Wilde dances around to taunt Ciampa. Ciampa chases him around the ring and back in. Ciampa pulls Wilde to the floor and launches him into the barrier. Ciampa plays to the crowd for a pop now. He brings Wilde back in and ducks a clothesline, then runs over him with a shoulder for a quick pin attempt.

Ciampa grounds Wilde now. Ciampa twists the arm up and tags in Thatcher to take over. Thatcher drives shoulders into Wilde while keeping him in a hold. Mendoza tags in but Thatcher shoves them both away. Mendoza and Thatcher lock up but Thatcher takes him down and works on the arm. Ciampa tags in and decks Mendoza while Thatcher holds him. Ciampa takes Mendoza down with a head scissors now. Ciampa with a running clothesline in the opposite corner. He tries for another but Mendoza gets a boot up to Ciampa’s jaw. Mendoza works Ciampa over with strikes now. Ciampa keeps fighting, taking Mendoza back to his corner as Thatcher tags back in. Thatcher grounds Mendoza and works him over. Mendoza makes a comeback and dropkicks Thatcher’s knee out.

Mendoza with kicks while Thatcher is on his knees. Thatcher catches a kick and applies the ankle lock. Wilde tags in but Ciampa catches a kick and takes him down for the ankle lock. Ciampa and Thatcher have double ankle locks applied now. They roll into double pins for 2 counts. Mendoza ends up nailing a big enziguri on Thatcher. Ciampa levels Wilde with a clothesline but Mendoza drops Ciampa with an enziguri. Thatcher comes back and takes Mendoza down. We go to commercial with all four competitors on the mat.

Back from the break and fans cheer as Ciampa runs wild from corner to corner on both opponents. He keeps going and ducks a double team, then takes them both down at once with a flying clothesline. Mendoza saves Wilde from the Willow’s Bell DDT. Mendoza drops Ciampa and stomps away. Vic says WWE medics cleared Mendoza to finish the match during the break. We get a replay of a stiff forearm to the nose Ciampa delivered to Mendoza, which required a medic to check him out.

Wilde and Mendoza unload on Ciampa with double teaming now. Wilde covers for a close 2 count. Mendoza slaps Ciampa in the corner after more strikes. Ciampa fights back but Mendoza delivers a big thrust to the gut. Mendoza runs into the corner again but Ciampa moves and Mendoza hits the ring post, then falls to the floor. Thatcher tags in and tosses Mendoza to the mat, then tosses Wilde as he runs in. Thatcher uppercuts Mendoza, and again. Thatcher with a running uppercut in the corner, then a big overhead suplex for a 2 count. Thatcher sends Mendoza to the corner for more uppercuts. Ciampa tags in and takes over, unloading on Mendoza with strikes in the corner as the referee warns him.

Thatcher tags back in and keeps pounding on Mendoza. Another tag to Ciampa as they double team Mendoza now with quick offense. Ciampa with a running knee to the face for 2. Mendoza nails a big kick to the chin from the apron. Mendoza rolls through off the top as the back & forth continues. Mendoza blocks the Fairy Tale Ending and ends up rocking Ciampa with a shot to the face. Wilde tags back in and they double team Ciampa with several moves. Mendoza with a bottom rope moonsault for a 2 count. Thatcher runs in and beats on Mendoza but Mendoza shoves him to the floor. Thatcher prevents a double team to Ciampa. Wilde leaps to the floor and takes him down. Wilde comes back to the apron but Ciampa drops him with Willow’s Bell DDT for a close 2 count as Mendoza breaks it up out of nowhere.

The Grizzled Young Veterans suddenly appear at ringside, double teaming Ciampa and slamming him into the edge of the apron as fans boo. The referee didn’t see the sneak attack. Wilde and Mendoza follow up with a double team to Ciampa and Mendoza covers for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Wilde and Mendoza celebrate and make their exits as Ciampa and Thatcher recover.

– McKenzie is backstage with Bobby Fish. He says last week’s return had very little to do with Kyle O’Reilly but everything to do with Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan as they put him on the shelf at WarGames last fall. Fish says he’s back now and that means there’s a debt to be paid and he can’t think of a better place to start than with Dunne. Fish goes on cutting a promo on Dunne and challenges him to show up next week so Fish can finish their unfinished business. Fish walks off and we go back to commercial.

