Frankie Kazarian’s father passes away

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian wrote on Twitter that his father has unfortunately passed away.

“Today, this afternoon, my dad Frank, passed away. The immense pain, sadness, emptiness and despair I feel is overwhelming,” he wrote in a long message.

Calling his father “tough, tenacious, smart, stubborn, kind and honest,” Kazarian said that he learned a lot from him and would like to think that those attributes were passed down to him.

He said that his dad was his biggest fan and used to paint his face like the Ultimate Warrior before he took him to wrestling shows and helped him cut out pics from wrestling magazines when he was a kid growing up.

“I am a very lucky guy to have had all the time I did with him, and I cherish every second. I will miss playing dominos, and our chats about life out back having a cigar and a whisky, listening to rock n roll, country western and oldies,” he continued. “I will miss him, so very much. I’m crushed, but take solace in the life he lived, and the time I got to spend with him. Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and they don’t come anymore special than mine. I love you dad. So much.”