Don Kernodle
Real Name: Charles Donald Kernodle Jr.
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 290 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 2, 1950
Date of Death: May 17, 2021
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Pro Debut: 1973
Trained By: Ole Anderson & Gene Anderson
Finishing Move: Neckbreaker
Biography
– In college Kernodle lettered four times in amateur wrestling.
– Kernodle was also a two time national arm wrestling champion.
– Kernodle was nicknamed the Pride of the USA & Pride of the Carolinas.
– Titles and accolades held by Kernodle include:
– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2021)
– NWA Canadian Television Championship
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA World Six Man Tag Team Championship
– NWA World Tag Team Championship (3x)
– WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship
– WWC Television Championship (2x)
– May 17, 2021, Kernodle passed away.