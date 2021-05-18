Don Kernodle



Real Name: Charles Donald Kernodle Jr.

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 290 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 2, 1950

Date of Death: May 17, 2021

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Pro Debut: 1973

Trained By: Ole Anderson & Gene Anderson

Finishing Move: Neckbreaker

Biography

– In college Kernodle lettered four times in amateur wrestling.

– Kernodle was also a two time national arm wrestling champion.

– Kernodle was nicknamed the Pride of the USA & Pride of the Carolinas.

– Titles and accolades held by Kernodle include:

– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2021)

– NWA Canadian Television Championship

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA World Six Man Tag Team Championship

– NWA World Tag Team Championship (3x)

– WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship

– WWC Television Championship (2x)

– May 17, 2021, Kernodle passed away.