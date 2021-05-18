Chris Dickinson

Real Name: Glen Benton

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 11, 1987

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Pro Debut: April 2002

Trained By: Magic & Jersey All Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Brain Eater

Biography

– Dickinson was a backyard wrestler at the age of 15. He used the ring name Paco Loco. He would change his ring name to Chris Dickinson later on and he would garner the nicknames Dirty Daddy, The Death Machine, Putrid Papa & Filthy Father (or The Father).

– April 25, 2002, Paco, Legacy & Badd Dolly lost to Tony Armstrong, Morgan Storm & Firefly at a MSW event.

– October 5th, Paco lost to Bill Ding at a JWA/UWF/NEPW TV Taping.

– June 19, 2003, Paco lost to Derek Trauma at a MSW event.

– May 31, 2008, Chris lost a handicap match to Amy Lee & Cooter at JAPW Full F’N Force.

– June 21st, Chris & Adam Cole lost to The Island Kings (Sean Maluta & Jonny Mangue) on WXW C4 #5.

– August 16th, Chris defeated Chase Del Monte at the JAPW Exit 14A Homecoming.

– September 20th, Chris defeated Javi-Air at JAPW Beat the Odds.

– October 18th, Chris lost to Chase Del Monte at JAPW Halloween Hell ’08.

– November 15th, Chris lost to Don Juan at JAPW Reboot.

– September 4, 2009, Chris lost to Jefferson Saint at Beyond Of Bosses and Busters.

– October 17th, Chris competed in the JAPW Jersey City Rumble.

– October 23rd, Chris defeated Eric Alverado at AIW Dragged to Hell.

– October 25th, Chris defeated Jonny Mangue at Beyond All Dude Review.

– November 21st, Chris defeated Neeno Capone at JAPW Seasons Beatings ’09.

– November 27th, Chris defeated Necro Butcher at AIW Hell on Earth 5.

– December 5th, Chris, xOMGx & Chris Hall lost to Tim Donst, Jeremy Hadley & Jamie Eternal at IPW Hardcore Holiday ’09.

– December 6th, Chris defeated Louis Lyndon at the Matt “Riot” Lowry Benefit Show.

– December 19th, Chris defeated Corvis Fear to win the Beyond One Night Tournament. Chris would also defeated Facade to win the AIW Intense Title the same day.

– January 16, 2010, Chris lost to Johnny Gargano at EVOLVE 1.

– January 22nd, Chris retained the AIW Intense Title against Gran Akuma.

– February 19th, Chris defended the title against Facade.

– March 13th, Chris lost to Brad Allen at EVOLVE 2.

– March 20th, Chris lost to Necro Butcher at JAPW Wild Card 6.

– March 27th, Chris defeated Zack Novack at Beyond Wrestletopia.

– April 17th, Chris defeated Sami Callihan at JAPW Old School.

– May 1st, Chris competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 3.

– June 4th, Chris defended the AIW Intense Title against Jonny Mangue.

– July 23rd, Chris competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 4.

– October 23rd, United States Death Machine (Chris & Sami Callihan) won a 3-Way to win the JAPW Tag Team Titles.

– November 20th, United States Death Machine retained the titles against BLKOUT (Ruckus & Sabian).

– December 3rd, Chris lost to Sami Callihan in the first round of the FIP Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’10.

– December 10th, United States Death Machine lost the JAPW Tag Team Titles to Da Hit Squad (Mafia & Monsta Mack).

– January 29, 2011, Chris won a Dark 9-Way Fray at DGUSA United: Philly.

– February 5th, Chris defeated Corvis Fear at JAPW Quote the Raven.

– February 26th, Chris lost to Pinkie Sanchez in the semi-finals of the IWA Deep South Carnage Cup 7.

– March 11th, Chris competed in a Suicidal 6-Way at ICW The Future is Now.

– March 26th, Chris defeated Rich Swann at JAPW Proving Grounds.

– July 16th, Paco & Cannonball lost to Rampage Rogers & Corey Havoc in the first round of the NWS Captain Lou Memorial J-Cup Tag Team Tournament.

– June 2, 2012, Chris defeated Braydon Knight at FTW Locked & Loaded.

– July 7th, Chris defeated Matthew Justice at FTW Summer of Synn.

– November 17th, Chris lost to Bobby Ocean at ISW Armageddocalypse.

– December 21st, Chris defeated Colin Delaney at AIW The End of the World.

– January 19, 2013, Chris lost to Sebastian Suave at C4 Rise Above ’13.

– February 2nd, Chris & Eric Corvis challenged KOA (Sugar Dunkerton & Aaron Epic) for the RPW Tag Team Titles.

– February 8th, Chris defeated Necro Butcher at AIW Conspiracy Theory.

– March 16th, Chris defeated Jaka at ISW 3D.

– March 29th, Chris defeated Matt Tremont at AIW Gauntlet for the Gold 8.

– April 26th, Chris defeated MASADA at AIW Damn it Feels Good to be a Gangsta.

– April 27th, Chris defeated Keith Walker at AAW Take No Prisoners ’13.

– July 13th, Chris challenged MASADA for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– July 21st, Chris lost to Drew Gulak at Beyond Americanrana.

– August 10th, Chris competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble ’13.

– September 14th, Chris challenged Drew Gulak for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– September 15th, Chris lost to Kevin Steen at Beyond Point of No Return.

– October 12th, Chris lost to AR Fox at CZW Cerebral.

– November 2nd, Chris defeated Randy Summers & Brandon Watts in a Handicap match at CZW Night of Infamy 12.

– November 16th, Chris challenged Pinkie Sanchez for the ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title.

– November 23rd, Chris defeated Joe Gacy at OPW Fight 2 Survive.

– December 14th, Chris defeated Davey Richards at CZW Cage of Death XV.

– January 4, 2014, Chris defeated Biff Busick at OPW Destroy Everything.

– January 11th, Chris lost to Biff Busick at CZW Answering the Challenge.

– February 22nd, Chris lost to Tim Donst at DGUSA REVOLT! ’14.

– March 28th, Chris & Aaron Epic competed against Rhett Titus & Joey Janela for the vacant JCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 19th, Chris defeated Pinkie Sanchez for the ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title.

– April 27th, Chris lost to MASADA at CZW To Infinity.

– May 10th, Chris & Shanna lost to Mickie Knuckles & Matt Tremont in the semi-finals of the WSU Queen & King of the Ring ’14 Tournament.

– May 24th, Chris lost to Biff Busick in a Anything Goes match at XWA Wrestlution ’14.

– June 21st, Chris competed in a 4-Way for the XWA Title.

– June 22nd, Chris defeated Brian Cage at Beyond Uncomfortable.

– July 27th, Chris lost to Michael Elgin at Beyond Americanrana ’14.

– August 1st, Chris defended the ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title against Christina Von Eerie.

– August 2nd, Chris challenged Bobby Hart for the UEW Heavyweight Title.

– August 16th, Chris retained the ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title against Alex Reynolds.

– September 6th, Chris defended the title against David Starr.

– October 18th, Chris challenged Biff Busick for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– November 1st, Chris defeated Matt Tremont in a Falls Count Anywhere match at CZW Cerebral.

– November 8th, Chris defeated Nui Tofiga at CZW Night of Infamy ’14.

– November 14th, Chris defeated Joey Janela to win the JCW Jersey J-Cup ’14.

– November 15th, Chris lost to Monsta Mack at the JAPW 18th Anniversary Show.

– November 30th, The Doom Patrol (Chris & Jaka) lost to The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) in the semi-finals of the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow 3.

– December 6th, Chris defeated Tatanka at JCW Tatanka vs. Dickinson II.

– December 13th, Chris defeated DJ Hyde at CZW Cage of Death XVI.

– January 10, 2015, Chris defeated Buxx Belmar at CZW To Live is to Die.

– January 31st, Chris lost to Michael Elgin on the ROH Winter Warriors Tour.

– February 21st, Chris challenged BLK Jeez for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– February 27th, Chris defeated JT Dunn at HOG For All Mankind.

– March 14th, Chris competed in a 3-Way No DQ match for the JCW Heavyweight Title.

– March 20th, Chris won a 4-Way at ICW The Next Generation.

– March 21st, Chris lost to Low Ki at JAPW Awaken.

– April 18th, Chris defeated Mike Bailey at C4 The Wild Bunch.

– May 22nd, Chris won a 4-Way elimination to win the IWS Canadian Title.

– May 29th, Chris lost to Samoa Joe at HOG High Intensity 4.

– May 30th, Chris lost to Samoa Joe at XWA Breakout.

– June 18th, Chris challenged Buxx Belmar for the C4 Title.

– July 18th, Chris defended the IWS Canadian Title in a 3-Way.

– July 19th, Chris challenged Hanson in a Steel Cage for the XWA Heavyweight Title.

– July 26th, Team Pazuzu (Chris, Jaka, Angel Ortiz, Mike Draztik & Pinkie Sanchez) defeated Da Hit Squad, Eddie Kingston, Nick Gage & Shynron at Beyond Americanrana ’15.

– August 20th, Chris lost to Tony Nese at FBW Boiling Point.

– August 22nd, Chris defeated Ethan Page at Superkick’D Bad for Business.

– September 5th, Chris lost the IWS Canadian Title to Excess.

– October 16th, Chris & Jaka lost to the Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner) at GCW Bullets Blazing.

– October 17th, Chris defeated Tracy Williams at EVOLVE 49.

– October 18th, Chris lost to Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 50.

– October 24th, Chris lost to Eddie Edwards at BTW Halloween Havoc ’15.

– October 31st, Chris defeated Izzie Deadyet for the ISW Inter Species Title.

– November 14th, Chris & Heidi Lovelace lost to The World’s Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan) at the JAPW 19th Anniversary Show.

– December 5th, Chris lost to James Storm at GCW Sorry About Your Damn Luck.

– December 11th, Chris competed in a 3-Way for the HOG Heavyweight Title.

– January 9, 2016, Doom Patrol lost to Nick Westgate & Anthony Bennett I the semi-finals of the MF Cup Tournament ’16.

– February 5th, Chris lost to Rampage Brown in the first round of the PCW Road to Glory Tournament ’16.

– February 26th, Chris challenged Ryan Smile for the VII Pro Title.

– March 11th, Chris defeated Jason Prime at TCW Spring Slam ’16.

– March 12th, Chris challenged Michael Dante for the Target Wrestling Title.

– April 16th, Chris competed in a 3-Way at HOH XIII.

– April 29th, Chris lost to David Starr at FBW Proving Ground ’16.

– May 6th, Chris challenged EC3 for the HOG Heavyweight Title.

– May 14th, Chris lost to Joey Janela at CZW Prelude to Violence ’16.

– July 16th, Chris competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 64.

– July 17th, Chris defeated Pinkie Sanchez at Beyond Flesh.

– August 13th, Chris entered into the Beyond Greatest Rivals Round Robin Tournament.

– August 28th, Chris lost to Chuck O’Neil at TRP Summer Showdown ’16.

– October 2nd, Chris defeated Tracy Williams at Beyond Midas Touch.

– November 6th, Chris lost to Matthew Riddle in the first round of the Beyond/WWR Men’s Tournament for Today ’16.

– November 12th, Chris & Jaka defeated Darby Allin & Tony Nese at EVOLVE 72.

– November 13th, Chris lost to Ethan Page at EVOLVE 73.

– November 26th, Chris lost to Dave Mastiff in the Semi-finals of the Wrestling World Championships Openweight Tournament.

– December 10th, Chris lost to DUSTIN at EVOLVE 74.

– December 11th, Chris & Jaka defeated Darby Allin & Peter Kaasa at EVOLVE 75.

– January 7, 2017, Chris lost to Donovan Dijak at B!P What a Time to be Alive.

– January 27th, Chris lost to Darby Allin at EVOLVE 76.

– January 28th, Catch Point (Chris & Jaka) defeated Jason Kincaid & Sammy Guevara at EVOLVE 77.

– February 24th, Catch Point defeated The Gatekeepers (Blaster McMassive & Flex Rumblecrunch) at EVOLVE 78.

– February 25th, Chris won a 4-Way at EVOLVE 79.

– February 26th, Chris lost to Jonathan Gresham at Beyond Under Construction.

– March 11th, Chris challenged Joe Gacy for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– March 17th, Chris defeated Rene Dupree at Limitless Hysteria.

– March 19th, Chris & Jordynne Grace defeated Alpha Sigma Sigma (Anthony Greene & Brick Mastone) at Beyond 7 Years of Bad Luck.

– March 30th, Chris lost to Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 80.

– March 31st, Catch Point (Chris, Jaka & Tracy Williams) defeated Sammy Guevara, Jason Kincaid & Austin Theory at EVOLVE 81.

– April 8th, Chris challenged Flex Armstrong for the BTW Heavyweight Title.

– April 22nd, Catch Point (Chris & Jaka) defeated fellow Catch Point members Fred Yehi & Tracy Williams for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– April 23rd, Chris lost to Tracy Williams at EVOLVE 83.

– May 20th, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Matt Knicks & Isaias Velazquez.

– May 21st, Catch Point retained the titles against Austin Theory & Jason Kincaid.

– June 9th, Chris lost to Bobby Fish at the FBW 3 Year Anniversary Show.

– June 17th, Chris lost to Serpentico at Lucha in the 6 Luchafest.

– June 25th, Chris lost to Fred Yehi at EVOLVE 87.

– July 8th, Catch Point lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to Anthony Henry & James Drake.

– July 28th, Chris defeated Tom Lawlor at Tier 1 2 Years Later.

– August 11th, Catch Point lost to ACH & Ethan Page at EVOLVE 90.

– August 12th, Catch Point defeated The South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks) at EVOLVE 91.

– August 23rd, Chris challenged Brian Millonas for the UFO Heavyweight Title.

– September 22nd, Catch Point defeated Keith Lee & Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 92.

– September 23rd, Catch Point defeated Ethan Page & ACH for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– October 14th, Chris defeated Jason Kincaid at EVOLVE 94.

– October 15th, Catch Point retained the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– January 13, 2018, Chris defeated Parrow in a No DQ match at EVOLVE 98.

– January 14th, Chris challenged Keith Lee for the WWN Title.

– January 27th, Chris lost to Joey Janela at Beyond Spirit of 76.

– February 18th, Chris lost to Zack Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 101.

– February 24th, Doom Patrol (Chris & Jaka) defeated American Strong (Rory Gulak & Jay Freddie) at Beyond I Want it All.

– April 5th, Chris lost to Dan Severn by KO at GCW Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport.

– April 6th, Catch Point retained the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Ringkampf (WALTER & Timothy Thatcher).

– April 7th, Catch Point retained the titles against Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

– April 21st, Chris lost to PCO at BLP Slamilton.

– May 18th, Chris lost to Josh Briggs at HOH 42.

– June 1st, Chris competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown ’18.

– June 22nd, Chris challenged Josh Briggs for the CW New England Title.

– June 24th, Chris defeated Tracy Williams by Catch Point rules at EVOLVE 107.

– July 21st, Chris defeated Brandon Kirk at Synergy Gold Standard.

– July 27th, Chris defeated PCO at Limitless Vacationland Cup ’18.

– August 5th, Chris defeated Tracy Williams in a No Holds Barred match at EVOLVE 109.

– August 17th, Chris lost to Teddy Hart at GCW Joey Janela’s Lost in New York.

– September 2nd, Chris, Brian Millonas & Cam Zagami lost to Thief Ant, Green Ant & Fire Ant in the semi-finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18.

– September 8th, Doom Patrol retained the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against The Skulk (Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis).

– September 21st, Chris defeated Brian Cage at Limitless Pretenders Beware.

– September 29th, Chris lost the ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title to Addy Starr.

– October 28th, The Doom Patrol lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

– October 31st, Chris defeated Jimmy Jacobs on Beyond It’s Alive.

– November 24th, Doom Patrol lost to The Hooligans (Mason & Devin Cutter) in the first round of the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– November 30th, Chris defeated Josh Briggs at Limitless No Control.

– December 21st, Chris competed in the final 4-Way of the OPW Masters of the Mat 4 Tournament.

– December 29th, Chris challenged Nick Gage for the GCW World Title.

– February 8, 2019, Chris competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the PPW Heavy Hitters Tournament.

– February 15th, Chris challenged Orange Cassidy for the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– February 16th, Chris defeated Tony Deppen at GCW They Said it Couldn’t be Done.

– February 24th, Chris lost to Kris Statlander in the finals of the Beyond Treasure Hunter Tournament.

– March 9th, Chris defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Hardcore match at Limitless Welcome to the Dance.

– April 4th, Chris defeated Andy Williams at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

– April 5th, Chris lost to Masato Tanaka in a No DQ match at Blackcraft No Apologies.

– April 6th, Chris competed in the GCW Clusterfuxk Battle Royal.

– April 14th, Chris challenged Kobe Durst for the A1 Alpha Male Title.

– May 3rd, Chris lost to Dan Maff at GCW The Block is Hot.

– May 18th, Chris defeated Maria Manic at ICW What’s Beef?

– May 22nd, Chris defeated Erick Stevens on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– May 29th, Chris defeated Tom Lawlor on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 5th, Chris defeated Josh Alexander on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 19th, Chris defeated Shane Mercer on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 26th, Chris defeated Matthew Justice on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 3rd, Chris defeated Sonny Kiss on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 17th, Chris defeated Fred Yehi on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 24th, Chris defeated Timothy Thatcher on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 26th, Chris defeated Marko Stunt at GCW Beg for Mercy.

– July 27th, Chris defeated Homicide at ICW Respect the Game.

– July 28th, Chris defeated Daisuke Sekimoto at Beyond Americanrana ’19.

– August 9th, Chris defeated Kris Statlander at GCW Joey Janela’s Escape from L.A.

– August 23rd, Chris challenged Larry D for the REVOLVER Title.

– September 14th, Chris lost to Josh Barnett at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2.

– September 15th, Chris & Mascarita Dorada defeated Demus & Dave the Clown at AAA Invading NY.

– September 20th, Chris defeated SHLAK in a Hardcore match at ICW Kick in the Door 2.

– September 30th, Chris lost to Matthew Justice at GCW Curtain Call.

– October 3rd, Chris defeated Wheeler Yuta on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– October 11th, Dickson lost to Will Hobbs at West Coast Pro Nobody Does it Better.

– October 12th, Chris defeated Effy at GCW No Sleep.

– October 17th, Team Pazuzu (Chris & Pinkie Sanchez) defeated The Butcher and the Blade (Andy Williams & Pepper Parks) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– October 24th, Chris defeated Alex Reynolds on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– October 25th, Chris lost to Brett Ison at the PPW 2nd Anniversary Show.

– October 28th, Chris defeated Jordan Oliver at GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Halloween Frightfest.

– October 31st, Team Pazuzu defeated Gaytanic Panic (Danhausen & Effy) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– November 8th, Chris defeated B-Boy at GCW Slime Language.

– November 30th, Chris competed in a 3-Way for the NHPW Hybrid Title.

– December 8th, Chris defeated Brett Ison at Long. Live. GCW.

– December 12th, Team Pazuzu lost to Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– January 11, 2020, Chris defeated Alex Zayne at GCW I Can’t Feel My Face.

– January 18th, Chris defeated Andy Dalton at GCW Take a Picture.

– January 24th, Chris defeated David Starr at GCW Just Being Honest.

– February 3rd, Chris lost to Yuji Okabayashi at GCW Live Fast, Die Young ’20.

– February 4th, Chris & KTB lost to Yuji Okabayashi & Shigehiro Irie at GCW Ready to Die ’20.

– February 5th, Chris lost to Daisuke Sekimoto at GCW The Art of War ’20.

– February 10th, Chris & Matthew Justice challenged Mammoth Sasaki & Violento Jack for the King of FREEDOM Tag Team Titles.

– February 15th, Chris defeated Jimmy Lloyd at GCW Run Rickey Run.

– February 22nd, Chris challenged Anthony Greene for the Limitless Wrestling World Title.

– February 29th, Chris lost to Jake Something at BLP Quantum Leap.

– March 1st, Chris challenged AJ Gray for the Crown of Glory Title.

– March 20th, Chris defeated Blake Christian to win the GCW The Acid Cup 2.

– June 20th, Chris defeated 1 Called Manders at GCW The Wrld on GCW Part 2.

– July 4th, Paco defeated KC Kwik at GCW Backyard Wrestling 2.

– July 23rd, Chris defeated Aaron Williams at IWA Mid-South Who’s Your Dirty Daddy?

– July 25th, Chris defeated Mance Warner at GCW Homecoming Weekend – Tag 1.

– July 26th, Chris defeated Calvin Tankman at GCW Homecoming Weekend – Tag 2.

– August 2nd, Chris defeated AJ Gray at GCW Keep in Touch.

– August 22nd, Chris defeated Eddy Only at GCW Tournament of Survival 5.

– August 23rd, Chris defeated Lee Moriarty at GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore.

– September 6th, Chris defeated Alex Colon at GCW Bring Em Out.

– September 15th, Chris defeated Jordan Cruz on UWN Primetime Live.

– September 29th, Chris defeated Anthony Idol on UWN Primetime Live.

– October 6th, Chris defeated Max Caster on UWN Primetime Live.

– October 9th, Chris defeated Gary Jay at the IWA Mid-South 24th Anniversary Show.

– October 10th, Team Pazuzu (Chris, Ortiz & Santana) defeated Next Gen (Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian & Alex Zayne) at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4.

– October 11th, Chris lost to Jon Moxley at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 3.

– October 17th, Chris won a 3-Way at GCW The Last Resort.

– October 19th, Chris defeated Pat Fitzpatrick on CWFH.

– November 2nd, Chris defeated Robin Shaw on CWFH.

– November 8th, Chris defeated Eric Ryan at GCW So Much Fun.

– December 31st, Chris won a 6-Way at GCW Good Riddance.

– January 1, 2021, Chris defeated Cole Radrick at GCW 56 Nights.

– January 8th, Chris, Danny Limelight & JR Kratos defeated Brody King & the Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel) on NJPW STRONG.

– January 29th, Chris defeated Rocky Romero on NJPW STRONG.

– January 30th, Chris defeated Juicy Finau at GCW Fight Forever: The Wrld on GCW Part III.

– February 12th, Chris & Danny Limelight defeated TJP & Ren Narita on NJPW STRONG.

– February 13th, Chris lost to Jeff Cobb by KO at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4.

– February 20th, Chris defeated JR Kratos at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5.

– February 25th, Chris entered into the Beyond Greatest Rivals Round Robin Tournament.

– February 26th, Chris lost to Ren Narita on NJPW STRONG.

– April 1st, Chris defeated Richard Holliday at Beyond Fool’s Paradise.

– April 2nd, Team Filthy (Chris, JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor) defeated The Riegel Twins & Brody King on NJPW STRONG.

– April 8th, Chris defeated Shane Mercer at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6.

– April 9th, Chris lost to Brody King in the first round of the New Japan Cup USA ’21.

– April 23rd, VLNCE UNLTD (Chris, Brody King & Homicide) wrestled La Faccion Ingobernable (Kenny King, La Bestia del Ring & Rush) to a No Contest on ROH TV.

– May 7th, Chris & Jon Moxley defeated Ren Narita & Yuji Nagata on NJPW STRONG.

– May 14th, Team Filthy (Chris, Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight & JR Kratos) defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Brody King & TJP in a 8-Man Elimination on NJPW STRONG.

– May 15th, Chris defeated Bad Dude Tito at GCW Draft Day.

– May 16th, Chris defeated Calvin Tankman at the IWA Mid-South Vic Philpott Memorial Hybrid Cup.