Bear Bronson

Real Name: Joseph Fitz

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 260 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 13, 1995

Hometown: East Islip, New York

Pro Debut: February 13, 2015

Trained By: Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Chokebomb

Biography

– Bronson has also been known as Joe Bronson, Hous Blazer & Santa Claus (WWE).

– February 13, 2015, Bronson would make his wrestling debut by teaming with Maxwell Jacob Feinstein & defeating Luciano & Vinny Spano at the CAP Create a Pro Wrestling Show.

– April 3rd, Bronson, Maxwell Jacob Feinstein & Jared Evans lost to Pat Buck, Max Caster & Brian Myers at the CAP Create a Pro Wrestling Show II.

– May 8th, Bronson, Jared Evans, Conor Claxton, Mark Sterling & Maxwell Jacob Feinstein lost to Vinny Spano, Javier Nieves, Max Caster, CPA & Debbie Kane at FBW Die Trying.

– May 31st, Bronson & Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated Brian Myers & Pat Buck at the CAP Create a Pro Wrestling Show III.

– July 19th, Bronson lost to Pat Buck at the CAP Create a Pro Wrestling Show IV.

– August 19th, Blazer & Pete Lightning lost to Josh Adams & Eddy Blackwater at CZW Dojo Wars.

– August 30th, Bronson & Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated CPA & Francis Kipland Stevens at CAP The Good Fight.

– September 9th, Business Casual (Blazer & Pete Lightning) lost to Drew & Rory Gulak at CZW Dojo Wars.

– September 16th, Business Casual lost to Dub Boys (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) at CZW Dojo Wars.

– November 27th, Bronson lost to Ryan Rush at CAP The Best Deceptions.

– December 23rd, Business Casual lost to Ace Austin & Latin Lover at CZW Dojo Wars.

– February 26, 2016, Bronson competed in a 5-Way at FSW Only the Strong.

– March 16th, Business Casual lost to Joe Gacy & George Gatton at CZW Dojo Wars.

– April 20th, Business Casual lost to Storm of Entrails (Dan O’Hare & SHLAK) at CZW Dojo Wars.

– August 17th, Bronson & Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated Lloyd Jameson & Billy Danvers at CZW Dojo Wars.

– September 11th, Bronson & Maxwell Jacob Feinstein competed in a 4-Way for the vacant CAP Tag Team Titles.

– September 14th, Bronson challenged Frankie Pickard for the CZW Medal of Valor Title.

– September 28th, Bronson entered into the CZW Dramatic Destination Series.

– October 12th, Bronson, Ace Austin & Billy Danvers defeated Eric Martin, Jimmy Lloyd & Josh Adams at CZW Dojo Wars.

– October 27th, Bronson defeated Rude Boy Riley at CAP Bound 4 the Floor.

– November 17th, Bronson & Maxwell Jacob Feinstein competed in a 4-Way for the CAP Tag Team Titles.

– November 30th, Bronson defeated Laszlo Arpad at CZW Dojo Wars.

– January 13, 2017, Bronson competed in the NLW Arcade Rumble.

– April 15th, Bronson & AJ Spectre defeated Hounds of Hatred (Bam Sullivan & Stockade) for the FBW Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, Bronson defeated Delroy Alexander at CAP Unsettled Differences.

– June 24th, Bronson challenged Mark Sterling for the CAP Title.

– August 30th, Bronson challenged Frankie Pickard for the RPW Open Challenge Title.

– September 8th, Bronson lost to Ryback at CAP Feeding Time.

– October 27th, Bronson defeated Ryan Galeone at CAP Welcome to the Dungeon.

– November 10th, Bronson & AJ Spectre lost the FBW Tag Team Titles to JT Dunn & Mike Verna.

– March 2, 2018, Bronson & AJ Spectre retained the FBW Tag Team Titles against Mike Verna & JT Dunn.

– March 11th, Bronson won a 5-Way at WHAT III.

– March 30th, Bear Country (Bronson & Beefcake) lost to Whiskey Dick (Dick Justice & Troy Nelson at Limitless Only Fools are Satisfied.

– April 13th, Bronson defeated Johnny Clash for the CAP Title.

– May 4th, Bronson challenged Dan Maff for the WrestlePro Silver Title.

– June 1st, Bronson competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown ’18.

– June 8th, Bronson defeated Dan Maff in a Dog Collar match to win the WrestlePro Silver Title.

– June 15th, Bronson, AJ Spectre, Anthony Greene & Matt MacIntosh defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Mike Verna, Papadon & Rex Lawless at the FBW 4th Anniversary Show.

– July 8th, Bronson defeated Danny Miles in a Dog Collar match at WHAT VI.

– September 8th, Bronson lost to Sonny Kiss in the first round of the WOW King of New York ’18.

– September 13th, Bear Country defeated The Logan Brothers (Bryan & Matt Logan) at CW Thursday Night Chaos II.

– September 15th, Bronson lost the CAP Title to Johnny Clash in a Dog Collar match.

– November 16th, Bear Country defeated The Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) for the CW Tag Team Titles.

– November 18th, Bronson defeated Fallah Bahh at WHAT VIII.

– December 7th, Bear Country defended the CW Tag Team Titles against The Amazing Graysons (JP & Tommy Grayson)

– January 4, 2019, Bear Country retained the titles against The Little Giants (Robbie Gamble & Bullet Joe).

– January 26th, Bronson competed in the NEW Over the Top ’19.

– February 2nd, Bronson lost to Kris Statlander at BLP Unplugged.

– February 21st, Bronson lost to Danny Duggan at IWA Mid-South Heartbreak After Heartbreak.

– March 23rd, Bear Country defeated Bones of Steele for the XWA Tag Team Titles.

– March 24th, Bronson challenged Brett Michael David for the A1 Zero Gravity Title.

– April 20th, Bronson competed in a 4-Way for the BLP Indiana State Title.

– June 28th, Bear Country lost the CW Tag Team Titles to Killanova Inc.

– August 23rd, Bronson competed in a 6-Way Scramble for the CAP Title.

– September 13th, Bear Country defeated Danny Gallagher & Leroy Green at CZW Down With the Sickness.

– October 26th, Bear Country won a 4-Way at CZW To Hell and Back.

– November 16th, Bear Country competed in a 3-Way for the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles.

– November 24th, Bear Country lost the XWA Tag Team Titles to Charlie Cashew & Ricky Archer.

– January 25, 2020, Bronson competed in the NEW Over the Top ’20.

– February 7th, Bear Country challenged The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C & Marino T) for the AIW Tag Team Titles.

– February 8th, Bear Country defeated Anthony Greene & Ava Everett at the CZW 21st Anniversary Show.

– March 8th, Bronson defeated Alex Reynolds to win the vacant ZERO1 USA Northeast Heavyweight Title.

– July 26th, Bear Country lost to Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed) at Beyond Two Weeks Notice.

– October 3rd, Bear Country challenged The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) for the SAW Tag Team Titles.

– November 12th, Bear Country defeated XXXL (Larry D & Ace Romero) on AAW Alive.

– December 3rd, Bear Country lost to the Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) on AEW Dark.

– December 16th, Bear Country lost to Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, Bear Country & Mike Verna lost to The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten & Austin Gunn) on AEW Dark.

– December 31st, Bronson defeated Ricky Archer to win the vacant CW New England Title.

– January 6, 2021, Bear Country defeated Nick Comoroto & Baron Black on AEW Dark.

– January 21st, Bear Country, Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Shawn Dean, Aaron Solow, Baron Black & Mike Verna on AEW Dark.

– February 4th, Bear Country defeated Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) on AEW Dark.

– February 17th, Bear Country, Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated Daniel Joseph, Levy Shapiro, M’Badu & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark.

– February 18th, Bear Country defeated M’Badu & Baron Black on AEW Dark.

– March 3rd, Bear Country defeated Ryzin & Cameron Stewart on AEW Dark.

– March 7th, Bear Country competed in the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution ’21.

– March 10th, Bear Country defeated Dean Alexander & Brick Aldridge on AEW Dark.

– March 11th, Bear Country & Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) lost to Matt Hardy, The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) on AEW Dynamite.

– March 24th, Bear Country lost to Private Party on AEW Dark: Elevation.

– March 25th, Bear Country defeated The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) on AEW Dark.

– April 1st, Bear Country defeated The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) at Beyond Fool’s Paradise.

– April 7th, Bear Country lost to Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dynamite.

– April 8th, Bear Country defeated Brian Myers & Mark Sterling in a No DQ match for the CAP Tag Team Titles.

– April 22nd, Bronson lost to Brian Cage on AEW Dark.

– May 12th, Bronson lost to Lance Archer on AEW Dark: Elevation.