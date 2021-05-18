AEW Double Or Nothing to air in select Cinemark theatres

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions have announced that the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air live in select Cinemark movie theaters around the country.

Fans can purchase $20 tickets at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app, to watch the May 30 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on the giant Cinemark screens.

There will also be a premium in-theater experience offered during the show. Fans can take advantage of special concessions packages, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5, $2 off draft beer, and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog.

You can locate Cinemark theaters showing the AEW pay-per-view via the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app at joehandpromotions.com/venue-search.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan commented on the partnership with Cinemark and Joe Hand Promotions.

“Cinemark did a great job showcasing our REVOLUTION event in March, and we’re looking forward to safely delivering another adrenaline-fueled evening for our fans next Sunday night,” Khan said in a press release issued to us today. “There’s nothing better than watching major wrestling events with other fans, and we’re thrilled to provide the camaraderie of experiencing DOUBLE OR NOTHING on big screens across the nation.”

Joe Hand Jr. added, “It’s fantastic to be able to connect terrific content providers like AEW with innovative companies like Cinemark to have wrestling fans experience DOUBLE OR NOTHING in the comfort of a Cinemark Theatre with great food and beverage options.”

AEW Double Or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the current announced card:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, others TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage