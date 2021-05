5/18/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Dean Alexander

2. Dante Martin defeated Falco

3. 10 defeated Ryzin

4. Chuck Taylor (w/Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Aaron Rourke

5. Lee Johnson defeated Fuego Del Sol

6. Dark Order (Colt Cabana and Evil Uno) defeated Duncan Mitchell and Tamilian Vineesh

7. Cezar Bononi (w/JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Marko Stunt

8. Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo, and QT Marshall) defeated Adrian Alanis

9. Serpentico (w/Luther) defeated Sonny Kiss (w/Joey Janela)

10. Big Swole and Red Velvet (w/KiLynn King) defeated Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen

11. Griff Garrison (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Julia Hart) defeated Deonn Rusman

12. Matt Sydal defeated Marty Casaus

13. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Diamante

14. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Reka Tehaka

15. Angelico defeated Vary Morales

16. Brian Pillman Jr. (w/Julia Hart) defeated Luther (w/Serpentico)