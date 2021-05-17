WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show but it looks like the feud between Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will continue based on Backlash. The Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley feud looks to continue as well.

MVP indicated in a post-Backlash interview that he has “some surprises” for Lashley on tonight’s RAW, indicating a possible vacation to celebrate Lashley’s recent success.

WWE will begin the build to Hell In a Cell with tonight’s RAW. The pay-per-view has been announced for June 20.

WWE will begin the build to Hell In a Cell with tonight's RAW. The pay-per-view has been announced for June 20.