Update on the WWE Money in the Bank PPV

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will reportedly have fans in attendance.

As noted, WWE announced on Sunday night that the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, June 20. The event usually takes place in October. It was previously reported that Money In the Bank would take place on June 20, but WWE reportedly made the decision to change the schedule in the last week. The Hell In a Cell announcement left the July 18 date open for Money In the Bank or Extreme Rules as it had previously been reported for Extreme Rules.

In an update, it’s been reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that Money In the Bank will be held on Sunday, July 18 with fans in attendance.

It was also reported last week, via the Mat Men podcast, that WWE plans to run events with fans from Friday, July 16 through Monday, July 19. It’s expected that the Friday show will be a live SmackDown TV taping while the Monday show will be a live RAW TV taping. This also lines up with Money In the Bank being held that same weekend with fans in attendance.

If this schedule change holds true, Money In the Bank would be the first WWE pay-per-view to take place with a live crowd since WrestleMania 37, unless they decide to have a live audience at Hell In a Cell.

While the report noted that there will be a live crowd at Money In the Bank on July 18, there was no mention of a location, but it looks like WWE may be on the road that weekend anyway. WWE reportedly has their ThunderDome residency at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL until early August.

There’s no word yet on when Extreme Rules will be held, but it’s likely being moved to September or October as SummerSlam is earmarked for August.

Stay tuned for updates and an official announcement from WWE. Below is what looks to be the updated list of 2021 WWE pay-per-view events:

* June 20: Hell In a Cell from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* July 18: Money In the Bank from location TBD

* August 22: SummerSlam from location TBD