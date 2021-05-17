Roman Reigns talks Cesaro and Jimmy Uso

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this morning and taunted Cesaro over their WrestleMania Backlash main event last night, which saw Reigns retain his title by submission.

Cesaro posted a tweet this morning and commented on how he came “so close” to winning the strap.

He wrote, “So close”

Reigns responded and taunted him, ordering him to get to the back of the line of contenders.

“… but so very, very far. #BackOfTheLine #AndStill,” Reigns responded.

Reigns also issued a lengthy video message this morning, posted to Twitter as he trained at his gym. Reigns talked about respecting Cesaro and said he could’ve pulled out a win last night if it weren’t for Jimmy Uso hating on him, which he used as motivation. Reigns ended the message by warning Jimmy that they will be having a talk on this Friday’s SmackDown.

“Show up and win,” Reigns said, laughing. “Show up and win. That’s what I did. It’s because of moments like right now, I’m already putting in the work. I’m special, man. I’m the best generational talent, I’m that transcendent landmark where the old school meets the new school, you know what I’m saying? There ain’t nobody like me in the whole world, in all of entertainment, sports entertainment, professional sports, there ain’t nobody like me. And I told y’all, like the majority of my opponents, I respected that man Cesaro. I respect that man. I said he’s one of the greatest wrestlers, in-ring wrestlers, in the whole world. So what did I do? I beat him at his own game.

“We live in a world of negativity, of haters. They ain’t ever bothered me, they’re never a problem for me, but they are a problem for my opponents. Cesaro might’ve had a chance last night if my own blood wasn’t hating on me, wasn’t doubting me. It’s all motivation to me, and you get it all the time, and it motivates you to do the work, but when it’s within your bloodline, within your family, it hits way harder, and I had to go out there and I had to show ’em. So Jimmy, Jim. Don’t text me, don’t call me, don’t FaceTime me, don’t tell your brother to text me, don’t hit me up on the group chat. We’re going to have to talk about this one, but we’re going to do it on my show. Friday night, my SmackDown. Have a good week, Uce. I’ll see you in a few.”

Regarding Cesaro, last night’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view ended with Seth Rollins attacking him, apparently continuing their recent feud.

Stay tuned for more on Reigns and this week’s SmackDown. You can see the related tweets below: