Rey Mysterio on winning tag titles with Dominik

New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio took to Twitter today to thank everyone for the support following last night’s big win at WrestleMania Backlash.

As noted, Rey and Dominik Mysterio made history by becoming the first father & son tag team to win the titles, by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Rey posted a message for fans this morning and include a side-by-side photo with Dominik.

“Would love to thank everyone for the love & support for last night. I’ve been blessed with my career from day 1 in 1989, and now to be able to live such a memorable moment like this one creating history with my son. [blue heart emoji] you all! #NewTagTeamChamps #GodIsGood [folded hands emoji],” Rey wrote.

Rey’s wife Angie and daughter Aalyah were watching last night’s title win via the WWE Watch Along livestream. You can see footage from the stream below, along with Rey’s full tweet: