News on AEW Double Or Nothing tickets

AEW released more tickets for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this afternoon.

The first group of Double Or Nothing tickets went on sale earlier this morning via Ticketmaster, and sold out fairly quickly. AEW then released a few hundred more tickets for the big event.

As of this writing, there are just two $530 tickets left for the lower area but the floor and ringside seats are all sold. There are still several hundred seats left for the upper areas, ranging at various price points from $49 to $85.

There are still hundreds of seats left for the Friday night event, in all areas of the venue. Tickets for the Friday night show range from $29 to $329, at various price points, and some that include the AEW VIP Experience.

There are also several $39.75 General Admission tickets left for the Double Or Nothing Fan Fest that takes place that Saturday. Ticketmaster is also selling a Family 4 Pack of General Admission tickets for $29.75 per ticket.

AEW is set to run Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida at 100% capacity for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 30. The live event will take place that Friday, May 28, and the Fan Fest on Saturday, May 30.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend. Below is the updated announced card:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, others TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage