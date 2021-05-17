Madusa Takes On Deonna Purrazzo’s Challenge for the Knockouts Championship

May 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWF and WCW legend Madusa challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze in WWF, replied to Deonna Purrazzo on Twitter who called herself a prophet after she beat Havok at Under Siege and had challenged “any competitor, from any company, from any generation”.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

So Cal Val

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal