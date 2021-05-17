Madusa Takes On Deonna Purrazzo’s Challenge for the Knockouts Championship
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
WWF and WCW legend Madusa challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.
Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze in WWF, replied to Deonna Purrazzo on Twitter who called herself a prophet after she beat Havok at Under Siege and had challenged “any competitor, from any company, from any generation”.
The Prophet? Virtuosa?
“Cafone” is a bit more apropos.
Listen Virginia Hill… keep your precious Bugsy in the background, step up and fight👊🔥
You want Any generation? Any championship? I got a Squash match for you. https://t.co/st6nccUhWA
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) May 17, 2021