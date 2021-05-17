Brooke Valentine



Real Name: Emily Tierra

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Bondurant, Iowa

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: Impact Pro Wrestling & Michael Elgin

Finishing Move: Queen Bee Sting

Biography

– Brooke is nicknamed The Queen Bee.

– July 1, 2017, Brooke lost to Nevaeh at IWA Mid-South Last Battle in Memphis.

– July 7th, Brooke defeated Sierra Avery at PWP O Comic Con – Tag 1.

– July 8th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– July 15th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– July 17th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– July 21st, Brooke competed in a 4-Way at the IPW Hall of Fame Show ’17.

– October 7th, Brooke competed in a 3-Way for the IPW Women’s Title.

– October 13th, Brooke lost to Valentina Loca at SCW Hawkamania.

– November 4th, Brooke defeated Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– November 11th, Brooke competed in a Gauntlet at Showtime Returns!

– November 18th, Brooke defended the IPW Women’s Title against Frankie Jay.

– December 7th, Brooke defeated Valentina Loca at PWP WrestleRama XXI.

– December 16th, Brooke retained the IPW Women’s Title against Sierra Avery.

– January 5, 2018, Brooke defeated Frankie Jay at PWP Year of the Phoenix XIII.

– January 27th, Brooke retained the IPW Women’s Title in a Steel Cage against Frankie Jay.

– February 2nd, Brooke competed in a 3-Way at 3XW Heart Punch 2.

– March 10th, Brooke lost to Brent Filmore at IPW Ladder Royal ’18.

– March 30th, Brooke defeated Kara Noia at Showtime One Tough Weekend – Tag 1.

– April 14th, Brooke defended the IPW Women’s Title against Brent Filmore in a Unsanctioned match.

– April 21st, Brooke retained the title against Kara Noia.

– May 12th, Brooke lost the title to Frankie Jay in a Steel Cage 3-Way.

– June 2nd, Brooke challenged Savanna Stone for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– June 16th, Brooke lost to Arc Williams at BCW Timber.

– June 23rd, Brooke competed in a 3-Way No DQ match for the IPW Women’s Title.

– June 30th, Brooke lost to Arc Williams at FU Mega Brawl.

– July 16th, Brooke competed in a 3-Way for the IPW Women’s Title.

– July 18th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– July 27th, Brooke competed in a 4-Way Ladder match for the IPW Women’s Title.

– September 8th, Brooke lost to Kara Noia at Showtime At the Hallie Block Party ’18.

– October 5th, Brooke defeated Laynie Luck to win the 3XW Queen of Des Moines Tournament.

– October 27th, Brooke & Lina De Oro competed in a 3-Way for the Sabotage Tag Team Titles.

– October 28th, Brooke won a 3-Way at the Kaiju Some Halloween Themed Show.

– December 22nd, Brooke defeated Nathen Edwards at Magnum Pro Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animals.

– January 6, 2019, Brooke, Nathen Edwards & Steve Manders defeated Camaro Jackson, Harrison C. Kolmer & Reilly MaGuire at Glory Pro Above the Law.

– February 2nd, Brooke defeated Patrick McDaniel at MAW This Normal Heart.

– February 22nd, Brooke challenged Malia Hosaka for the SDW Women’s Title.

– February 24th, Brooke & Valentina Loca lost to Vanessa Azure & Jinx at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 3.

– March 28th, Brooke & Marti Belle defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Laynie Luck at Journey Pro Rise Above.

– March 30th, The Yacht Club (Brooke & Lil N8) defeated Blair Onyx & Rockin Rivera at RUGGEDpro Oh, You Thought it Was Over?

– April 4th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– April 13th, Brooke defeated Bra’Nae at Iron Spirit Pro Vol. 3.

– April 20th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.

– July 19th, Brooke & Nathen Edwards defeated JT Energy & Valentina Loca at Kaiju Quarrel at the Querry.

– July 28th, Brooke & Victoria lost to Kara Noia & ODB at HOW FortuneBaynia II.

– August 31st, Brooke defeated Laynie Luck for the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– October 19th, Brooke, J-Cash, Tiny Love & XTC defeated DOJ, Judge Jesse, Lil N8 & The Ninja at FTW Rise Against Cancer VIII.

– December 13th, Brooke lost to Heather Reckless at the RUGGEDpro Free Will Donation Event.

– December 14th, Brooke defeated Benjamin Boone at MAW Zero Hour.

– February 1, 2020, Brooke retained the ZOWA Women’s Title against Missa Kate.

– February 15th, Brooke lost to Layne Luck at MAW Heart of a Warrior.

– February 16th, Brooke, Kiera Hogan, Laynie Luck & Miranda Gordy lost to Taya Valkyrie, Kara Noia, Elayna Black & Blair Onyx at HOW No Love Lost 3.

– February 22nd, Brooke lost to Nikki Heat by DQ at MAW Showdown at the Legion.

– February 29th, Brooke retained the ZOWA Women’s Title against Billie Starkz.

– March 7th, Brooke lost to Jimmy Wylde at MAW March Mayhem.

– August 15th, Brooke challenged Laynie Luck for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– August 22nd, Brooke won a 3-Way at Black Wrestlers Matter.

– January 30, 2021, Brooke lost to Ziggy Haim at GCW Fight Forever: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Sh*t!

– February 20th, Brooke defeated Olivia Rochelle at WrestleMax STL Episode I.

– March 20th, Brooke & JJ Garrett lost to Missa Kate & Mikey McFinnegan at ZOWA Get Over or Get Out.

– March 28th, Brooke won the Britney Spears Open Invitational 5-Way Elimination at BvG/IWTV Cassandro Cup.

– April 3rd, Brooke defeated Blair Onyx at WrestleMax STL Episode II.

– April 8th, Thick and Juicy 2.0 (Brooke & Willow Nightingale) challenged Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

– April 24th, Brooke defeated Jaxon King at RUGGEDpro RUGGEDmania 2.

– May 1st, Brooke defeated Charlie Kruel at Zelo Pro Wrestlefest.