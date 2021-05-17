Brooke Valentine
Real Name: Emily Tierra
Hometown: Bondurant, Iowa
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By: Impact Pro Wrestling & Michael Elgin
Finishing Move: Queen Bee Sting
Biography
– Brooke is nicknamed The Queen Bee.
– July 1, 2017, Brooke lost to Nevaeh at IWA Mid-South Last Battle in Memphis.
– July 7th, Brooke defeated Sierra Avery at PWP O Comic Con – Tag 1.
– July 8th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– July 15th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– July 17th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– July 21st, Brooke competed in a 4-Way at the IPW Hall of Fame Show ’17.
– October 7th, Brooke competed in a 3-Way for the IPW Women’s Title.
– October 13th, Brooke lost to Valentina Loca at SCW Hawkamania.
– November 4th, Brooke defeated Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– November 11th, Brooke competed in a Gauntlet at Showtime Returns!
– November 18th, Brooke defended the IPW Women’s Title against Frankie Jay.
– December 7th, Brooke defeated Valentina Loca at PWP WrestleRama XXI.
– December 16th, Brooke retained the IPW Women’s Title against Sierra Avery.
– January 5, 2018, Brooke defeated Frankie Jay at PWP Year of the Phoenix XIII.
– January 27th, Brooke retained the IPW Women’s Title in a Steel Cage against Frankie Jay.
– February 2nd, Brooke competed in a 3-Way at 3XW Heart Punch 2.
– March 10th, Brooke lost to Brent Filmore at IPW Ladder Royal ’18.
– March 30th, Brooke defeated Kara Noia at Showtime One Tough Weekend – Tag 1.
– April 14th, Brooke defended the IPW Women’s Title against Brent Filmore in a Unsanctioned match.
– April 21st, Brooke retained the title against Kara Noia.
– May 12th, Brooke lost the title to Frankie Jay in a Steel Cage 3-Way.
– June 2nd, Brooke challenged Savanna Stone for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.
– June 16th, Brooke lost to Arc Williams at BCW Timber.
– June 23rd, Brooke competed in a 3-Way No DQ match for the IPW Women’s Title.
– June 30th, Brooke lost to Arc Williams at FU Mega Brawl.
– July 16th, Brooke competed in a 3-Way for the IPW Women’s Title.
– July 18th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– July 27th, Brooke competed in a 4-Way Ladder match for the IPW Women’s Title.
– September 8th, Brooke lost to Kara Noia at Showtime At the Hallie Block Party ’18.
– October 5th, Brooke defeated Laynie Luck to win the 3XW Queen of Des Moines Tournament.
– October 27th, Brooke & Lina De Oro competed in a 3-Way for the Sabotage Tag Team Titles.
– October 28th, Brooke won a 3-Way at the Kaiju Some Halloween Themed Show.
– December 22nd, Brooke defeated Nathen Edwards at Magnum Pro Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animals.
– January 6, 2019, Brooke, Nathen Edwards & Steve Manders defeated Camaro Jackson, Harrison C. Kolmer & Reilly MaGuire at Glory Pro Above the Law.
– February 2nd, Brooke defeated Patrick McDaniel at MAW This Normal Heart.
– February 22nd, Brooke challenged Malia Hosaka for the SDW Women’s Title.
– February 24th, Brooke & Valentina Loca lost to Vanessa Azure & Jinx at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 3.
– March 28th, Brooke & Marti Belle defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Laynie Luck at Journey Pro Rise Above.
– March 30th, The Yacht Club (Brooke & Lil N8) defeated Blair Onyx & Rockin Rivera at RUGGEDpro Oh, You Thought it Was Over?
– April 4th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– April 13th, Brooke defeated Bra’Nae at Iron Spirit Pro Vol. 3.
– April 20th, Brooke challenged Frankie Jay for the IPW Women’s Title.
– July 19th, Brooke & Nathen Edwards defeated JT Energy & Valentina Loca at Kaiju Quarrel at the Querry.
– July 28th, Brooke & Victoria lost to Kara Noia & ODB at HOW FortuneBaynia II.
– August 31st, Brooke defeated Laynie Luck for the ZOWA Women’s Title.
– October 19th, Brooke, J-Cash, Tiny Love & XTC defeated DOJ, Judge Jesse, Lil N8 & The Ninja at FTW Rise Against Cancer VIII.
– December 13th, Brooke lost to Heather Reckless at the RUGGEDpro Free Will Donation Event.
– December 14th, Brooke defeated Benjamin Boone at MAW Zero Hour.
– February 1, 2020, Brooke retained the ZOWA Women’s Title against Missa Kate.
– February 15th, Brooke lost to Layne Luck at MAW Heart of a Warrior.
– February 16th, Brooke, Kiera Hogan, Laynie Luck & Miranda Gordy lost to Taya Valkyrie, Kara Noia, Elayna Black & Blair Onyx at HOW No Love Lost 3.
– February 22nd, Brooke lost to Nikki Heat by DQ at MAW Showdown at the Legion.
– February 29th, Brooke retained the ZOWA Women’s Title against Billie Starkz.
– March 7th, Brooke lost to Jimmy Wylde at MAW March Mayhem.
– August 15th, Brooke challenged Laynie Luck for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.
– August 22nd, Brooke won a 3-Way at Black Wrestlers Matter.
– January 30, 2021, Brooke lost to Ziggy Haim at GCW Fight Forever: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Sh*t!
– February 20th, Brooke defeated Olivia Rochelle at WrestleMax STL Episode I.
– March 20th, Brooke & JJ Garrett lost to Missa Kate & Mikey McFinnegan at ZOWA Get Over or Get Out.
– March 28th, Brooke won the Britney Spears Open Invitational 5-Way Elimination at BvG/IWTV Cassandro Cup.
– April 3rd, Brooke defeated Blair Onyx at WrestleMax STL Episode II.
– April 8th, Thick and Juicy 2.0 (Brooke & Willow Nightingale) challenged Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
– April 24th, Brooke defeated Jaxon King at RUGGEDpro RUGGEDmania 2.
– May 1st, Brooke defeated Charlie Kruel at Zelo Pro Wrestlefest.