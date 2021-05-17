Acey Romero Tested Positive For COVID-19 Earlier This Month

In an interview with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Acey Romero revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and experienced some bad symptoms for a few days. Romero has been appearing on Impact Wrestling events, the latest of which were pre-taped last month.

He said: “I tested positive about 11 days ago. I feel I’m pretty lucky because I only had three bad days and one really bad day where I felt the grim reaper was coming for me. The extent of things I’m going through is fevers, I haven’t had a fever in like five years. It was like 102, 103 fever. Body aches, trouble breathing. My breathing is not the worst, but not the best. I have a personal trainer and my cardio was really good, but now I walk up a flight of steps and I get blown up. I’m nervous to get back in the gym. Someone told me I’m going through the worst of it, I just have to get through it. I’m in good spirits. Every day since Wednesday, I’m getting better. I can’t taste or smell right now. Hopefully, that comes back and my breathing regulates to be more normal to where it was. Other than that, I consider myself very lucky because I know it could have gotten way worse.“