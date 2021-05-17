5/17/21 AEW Dark: Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) defeated Adrian Alanis

2. Dustin Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow (w/Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)

3. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley defeated Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs

4. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Bear Bronson

5. Leyla Hirsch defeated Natalia Markova

6. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan

7. The Bunny (w/Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, and The Blade) defeated KiLynn King

8. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood

9. QT Marshall (w/Anthony Ogogo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Baron Black

10. Joey Janela defeated Daniel Garcia

11. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels and Alex Reynolds)

12. JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth (w/Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon) defeated Derek Pisaturo and Roman Rozell

13. Tay Conti defeated Kiah Dream

14. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Robo

15. Thunder Rosa defeated Robyn Renegade

16. Brian Cage (w/Hook) defeated Mike Sydal (w/Matt Sydal)