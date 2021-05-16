WrestleMania Backlash PPV card for tonight
The WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Title
Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)
Lumberjack Match
Damian Priest vs. The Miz