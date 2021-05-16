ROH TV #504 Report

We are in Baltimore, Maryland for Ring of Honor Television. The commentators for the night are Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni. Bobby Cruise will be the voice & our officials for the night are Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak.

Ian Riccaboni opens the show as our host this week as he congratulates Quinn McKay on her ROH debut last week and she’ll return next week as the host. Ian then runs down the card tonight.

Dalton Castle joins the commentator desk for the next match.

Match #1: LSG & Joe Keys won the Pure or Television ranking Battle Royal as they’ll meet in the future and the winner will be ranked in either one of those divisions they choose.

Match #2: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Bishop & Kaun) defeatedPrimal Fear (Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen) to retain the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

Match #3: Josh Woods defeated Silas Young defeated Josh Woods with leverage out of the arm bar.

Matches for next week include:

Fred Yehi vs. Rocky Romero

The OGK vs. The Foundation