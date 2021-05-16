Notes on Bayley, Don Callis, Ashley Massaro, and birthdays

May 16, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Bayley showing love to Kobe for his HOF induction.

Don Callis is no longer listed as an ‘IMPACT Executive’ on IMPACT’s website likely leaving to AEW

Impact Wrestling removed Don Callis from their website’s executives listing. That was quite an interesting move, but it’s still very early in the situation and nothing has been confirmed

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told by a few people within Impact Wrestling that it is expected for Don Callis to leave the company soon as The expectation is for him to join AEW full time as Kenny Omega’s manager moving forward

—-

—-

Birthdays…

also Riley Shepard

and Mickie Knuckes

