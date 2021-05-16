Moxley attacks Nick Gage after GCW Draft Day event

Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at the GCW Draft Day event last night to reignite a very old feud with Nick Gage.

Gage, who is the subject of the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, had just successfully defended the GCW title against AJ Gray when all of a sudden Moxley hit the ring and the two brawled all over the place.

Mox and Gage greeted each other with the usual two middle fingers and then Gage hit a DDT on Mox in the ring which was covered with broken light tubes and blood. The brawl then went through the fans, something which was enjoyed by the crowd.

The two share a long history together from the CZW days and it was actually the second time that they attacked each other this year after a similar angle as done during GCW’s event at WrestleMania weekend.