LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH COVERAGE

– The WWE WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They hype tonight’s card and it’s announced that the Kickoff will feature an Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Sheamus. We get a video package for recent happenings in the WWE Universal Title storyline now. JBL and Rosenberg believe Roman Reigns will retain tonight while Booker goes with Cesaro to win the title. Back from a break and we get a video package on Bianca Belair winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37, and tonight’s match with Bayley. Sonya Deville is on the panel now. She praises Bayley but says Belair will win tonight if she can stay focused. Booker says he wouldn’t be surprised if Bayley pulls it off tonight.

The panel talks about tonight’s Lumberjack Match between Damian Priest and The Miz now. Booker and JBL go with The Miz to win, while Rosenberg picks Priest. Back from a break and we get a video package on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title. Deville returns to the panel and goes on about how Charlotte Flair deserves to be in the match. Deville says she made this match better by bringing Flair back. Deville has tried to get everyone focused on the goal at hand, not their personal beefs. The panel talks about tonight’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. We see Dominik Mysterio backstage now. He’s confronted by the champs, Dolph Ziggler and Dolph Ziggler. They tell him to go find his dad but then they won’t let him by. Ziggler nails Dominik with a headbutt and Rode attacks him. Ziggler cheers Roode on as he beats Dominik down some more. Officials run up and call for help as Roode and Ziggler back off. Producer Jamie Noble tells a referee to go find Rey Mysterio. We go to another break and then to ringside.

Non-Title Open Challenge: WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet

Adnan Virk welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus as Mike Rome does the introductions. Sheamus takes the mic and talks about his recent Open Challenges and tonight will be no different. Sheamus says this won’t be for the title because a title shot has to be earned, not given. He is still giving a chance to step in the ring with one of the greatest, your United States Champion. Fans boo. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to a pop.

The bell rings and Ricochet nails a big dropkick. Ricochet unloads with strikes now. Sheamus catches a kick but Ricochet slaps him. Sheamus levels him with a big clothesline in response.

Sheamus beats Ricochet around from corner to corner now, then tosses him across the ring and talks some more trash. Sheamus grabs Ricochet by his face. Ricochet fights but Sheamus decks him. Sheamus with an uppercut. Ricochet with a kick and a chop but Sheamus catches him with a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Sheamus stomps away as the referee warns him now. Sheamus keeps control and delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán on the apron now.

Sheamus keeps Ricochet down with power moves and then does the Dublin Smile. Sheamus with a knee to the back and some arguing back with the referee. Sheamus grounds Ricochet now. Ricochet fights with punches and knees from the mat to get free. Ricochet with a jawbreaker now. Ricochet keeps fighting to his feet but Sheamus kicks him down. Ricochet fights free again with a bunch of elbows. Sheamus clubs him in the back. Ricochet stuns Sheamus with a kick to the head. Sheamus walks into a boot to the face. Sheamus catches a kick and takes Ricochet to the top. Ricochet gets free and Sheamus runs into boots again. Ricochet fights from the apron now and springboards in with a flying clothesline.

Ricochet with a running Shooting Star Press and the Asahi moonsault for a close 2 count. They’re both slow to get up now. Ricochet with a forearm to the back. Ricochet tries to power up with Sheamus on his back but he can’t get him up. Ricochet counters but Sheamus nails a big knee to the face. Ricochet keeps fighting and nails a Backstabber.

Ricochet slowly rolls to the apron and springboards back in with the 450. He nails it but Sheamus kicks out just in time. Ricochet goes to the top now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet lands on his feet as Sheamus moves. Ricochet ducks the Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus up for a 2 count. Sheamus comes right back with a big knee to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus asks for his jacket and his hat now. He puts it on and starts talking about his recent Open Challenges but Ricochet attacks from behind and drops him Ricochet rips off the hat and jacket as Sheamus retreats to the floor. Ricochet poses in Sheamus’ gear and dances around in it. Sheamus storms back in the ring to get his gear as Ricochet takes it off and retreats to the ramp. Sheamus seethes in the ring as Ricochet talks trash from the ramp. We go to replays as Ricochet declares he wants the title back.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for tonight’s WWE Title Triple Threat. The panel discuses the match now and Booker believes Bobby Lashley will retain. JBL and Rosenberg agree. Kayla reveals that the RAW Women’s Title match will open the pay-per-view. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package. The video is narrated by former WWE Champion Batista, featuring clips of his “Army of the Dead” movie that premieres on Netflix this coming Friday. That movie is sponsoring tonight’s pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro explodes inside the arena and the virtual crowd cheers. Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They lead us to a video package for tonight’s opening match.

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

We go to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Out first comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. Fans boo as she heads to the ring. Flair has the referee open the ropes for her. Asuka is out next to a pop. She hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a mixed reaction. Ripley stomps on the stage and pyro goes off as she heads to the ring.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome next. The bell rings and they size each other up. Flair heads to the floor to stall. Asuka follows. Ripley meets her on the other side. Flair runs in and Ripley follows. Flair clotheslines her. Asuka rocks Flair and Ripley rolls her for 2. Asuka and Ripley have words now. They shove each other and Flair gets rocked. Flair goes to the apron as Asuka and Ripley fight. Asuka sends Flair off the apron with a Ripley-assisted Hip Attack.

Ripley and Asuka go back & forth now. Asuka with a Hip Attack. Flair pulls Asuka out and tosses her overhead to the floor. Flair fights in from the apron but Ripley fights back. They collide with shoulders. Flair talks trash in Ripley’s face and they have words. They collide with shoulders again but no one goes down. More trash talking. Flair drops Ripley with a knee. Flair with an overhead toss to Ripley now. Flair stomps away in the corner to boos. Flair gets sent to the apron but fights back. Asuka holds her leg while Ripley dropkicks her off the apron. Asuka comes to the apron but Ripley kicks her off. Ripley stands alone in the ring now. Flair sweeps Ripley off the apron and she hits the floor. Flair stands alone on the floor now to boos.

