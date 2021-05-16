Batista narrates WrestleMania Backlash intro, “Army of the Dead” zombies appear as lumberjacks

Former WWE Champion Batista sent some of his “Army of the Dead” zombies to tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

We noted earlier how Batista tweeted a pre-show tweet and said he couldn’t make it to the pay-per-view, but some of his “friends” would be there. It was previously announced that Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie would be sponsoring WrestleMania Backlash. Those “friends” of The Animal’s were a large group of zombies.

The zombies were used for the Zombies Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Damian Priest. The match saw Priest get the win, but at one point he and Miz teamed up at ringside to fight off a group of zombies. Morrison ran away early during the match but came back down the ramp to fight off several zombies. He ended up getting pulled over the barrier by a few zombies, and then eaten. The finish of the match saw Priest get the win but then retreat to safety as the zombies invaded the ring to eat The Miz while he was down.

Regarding the storyline reason for the zombies, Adam Pearce revealed on Twitter that he was behind the match change. This goes back to RAW where Priest asked Pearce to make the match with The Miz a Lumberjack Match, telling him he could bring “RAW Superstars, SmackDown Superstars, aliens or even zombies.”

Batista also narrated the opening video package for tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. You can see that video below.

“Army of the Dead” had a limited theatrical release this past weekend, and will hit Netflix this coming Friday. You can click here to watch the first 15 minutes of the zombie heist movie.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Batista’s original tweet below, along with photos and video clips from the Zombie Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash, and the opening video package narrated by The Animal: