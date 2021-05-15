WWE Shuts Down Their Talent Management Group
PWInsider reports that WWE has shut down their Talent Management Group, which had been created in an effort to monetize third party bookings for talent including sponsorships and film & TV roles. The division only existed for around four to five weeks and the decision to close it was made a few weeks ago.
The division was announced in November of last year, followed by WWE assigning staff to it. At the time, the company stated:
“WWE Talent Management Group will deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.”