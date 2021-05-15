Wrestling promotions pay tribute to New Jack

WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling have issued statements on the passing of ECW Original New Jack (Jerome Young).

As noted, New Jack passed away on Friday at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack in North Carolina. His wife Jennifer announced the passing to PWInsider, and it was confirmed on his official Facebook page.

Jack made a few appearances for TNA over the years, last appearing at TNA’s ECW reunion show in 2010, Hardcore Justice. Impact noted on Twitter that they are deeply saddened to learn of Jack’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerome ‘New Jack’ Young. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family,” Impact tweeted.

Jack never appeared for AEW, but the promotion mourned him on Twitter tonight and sent thoughts to his family, friends and fans.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of ECW Legend ‘New Jack’ Jerome Young. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW wrote.

Jack never actually wrestled for WWE, but he was most known as an ECW Original, and also had notable stints with USWA, XPW and SMW. WWE issued a lengthy statement on Jack and his career.

You can see WWE’s full statement on Jack’s passing below, along with the tweets from WWE, AEW and Impact:

Jerome Young, known in ECW as New Jack, passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Jerome Young, known in ECW as New Jack, passed away today at the age of 58. With his fierce, competitive style, New Jack was well-known for pushing the limits of hardcore wrestling to their furthest extremes. Young broke into the sports-entertainment circuit with the Memphis-based United States Wrestling Association in 1992. Upon arrival in the Smoky Mountain Wrestling promotion, New Jack teamed to with Mustafa Saed to form The Gangstas tag team. The Gangstas shook up ECW with their debut in 1995, immediately battling Public Enemy in one of the promotion’s most storied rivalries. New Jack teamed with Mustafa and Eliminator John Kronus for multiple ECW Tag Team Title reigns. With a trash can filled with makeshift weapons and his signature staple gun in tow, New Jack became one of ECW’s most popular antiheroes and a sports-entertainment firebrand who courted controversy and chaos with equal measure. New Jack left a cultural imprint with the use of “Natural Born Killaz” by Ice Cube and Dr. Dre as his theme music that would play throughout matches. He was also mentioned in the Weezer single “El Scorcho” and appeared on the television shows “Early Edition” and “Daily Show.” WWE extends its condolences to Young’s family and friends.

