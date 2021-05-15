Ted DiBiase Set to Return on Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase announced that he’ll be making another appearance on NXT later next week for his ongoing storyline with Cameron Grimes. You can see a video DiBiase released with the announcement below.

DiBiase spoke about buying property in Florida in the clip. He stated the following:

“You know, everybody is telling me, ‘Don’t buy property in Florida, it’s too hot. There’s never a winter season.’ You what I tell them? ‘I’m the Million Dollar Man and I’ll buy whatever I want.’ Besides, what’s another $20 million mansion in a state that has no income tax? But the best part about buying property in Orlando is it’s just a short limousine ride away from the Capitol Wrestling Center. That’s right, so Cameron Grimes, NXT Universe, I’ll see you this Tuesday on NXT.”

Cameron Grimes later tweeted in response, “Great now my weekend is ruined! I’m going to be pouting on jetskis in the keys!”

The next episode of NXT will air on Tuesday, May 18 at 8:00 pm ET on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed

* Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase to appear