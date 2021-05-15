New Jack’s wife thankful for the support, shuns doubters

New Jack’s wife Jennifer Young posted the following on Facebook:

For all the outpouring of love from family, friends, and fans- I’m totally blown away. Jerome was not only my husband, he was my best friend and I’m completely gutted. He loved a lot of you very much, and you’ll never know how much I appreciate the love. I can’t really respond too much right now because I’m completely broken. I’m trying to help kids through this but I don’t even know what I’m doing.

But for those of yall ordering books today and seriously asking if they’re autographed, please request a refund and as my daughter so eloquently put it, go stick your face in a lawnmower.