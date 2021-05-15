Nakamura Was Not Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Despite rumors to the contrary, Shinsuke Nakamura was not backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Rumors had floated around the internet that the WWE star was backstage at Dynamite after photos of him speaking with Yuji Nagata had resurfaced, but PWInsider reports that those photos were not taken at Dynamite has had been suggested.

Nagata appeared on Wednesday’s Dynamite, facing Jon Moxley in a losing effort to capture the IGWP United States Championship. On a related note, the site reports that WCW alumnus Sonny Onoo was in attendance backstage.

– Speaking of Nagata, he discussed his match with Jon Moxley on Twitter, writing (tranlated by Google):

“The bodies became tattered due to each other’s struggles, but at the end it was no side.

Cheers to Moxley, AEW, the United States, and professional wrestling fans around the world!!”