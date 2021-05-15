During a recent interview with Den of Geek, 16-time World Champion John Cena made it clear that he wants to return home to WWE.

He said “I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute. So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE. I really want audiences to get back to WWE.”