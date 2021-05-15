Booker T would like to see a WWE title change, WWE likely to sign female talent

– Booker T recently stated:

I don’t think it’s bad timing (for Cesaro to win the title). He (Reigns) could win it back a month from now. I can actually see Cesaro winning, the fans loving it, we could always pull the trigger and get Roman Reigns back in that position. But for Cesaro to have that moment, you know, WrestleMania Backlash moment, could be the best thing (for Cesaro). That’s the press, that’s news, that’s news around the world, that Cesaro wins the title over Roman Reigns. If Roman wins, it’s just another win, so I can definitely see something like that happening.

– Bea Priestley is “almost surely” signing with WWE. the free agent will likely end up on NXT UK, adding that WWE’s internal rules mean nobody can comment on the matter until the signing is announced – hence the “almost surely.