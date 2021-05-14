WWE schedule announced for WrestleMania Backlash day

WWE has announced a special line-up of programming for WrestleMania Backlash Sunday.

The schedule begins at 10am ET on Sunday with the Best of Backlash stream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The WrestleMania Backlash edition of The Bump will air at 1pm ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch with Braun Strowman and Cesaro as the special guests.

A “La Preview” Spanish preview show will then air at 3pm ET on Peacock, the WWE Network, the main WWE YouTube channel, the main WWE Instagram page, plus WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE Español Instagram. Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Queen of the Ring Alex Pagan and Sam Roberts will then host the Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash show with a fantasy booking of their ultimate card. This will air at 4pm ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET on Peacock, the WWE Network, and all WWE social media channels, plus TikTok. No match has been announced for the Kickoff as of this writing. The WrestleMania Backlash main card will then begin at 7pm ET.

A WWE Watch Along livestream has also been announced. It will begin at 7pm ET on all WWE social media platforms, hosted by Kayla Braxton and WWE’s The Bump. The stream will then air after the pay-per-view as a post-show. Guests announced include WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Savio Vega, and Mansoor.

Stay tuned throughout the weekend for full WrestleMania Backlash coverage. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

Lumberjack Match

Damian Priest vs. The Miz