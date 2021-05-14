Tamina and Natalya win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Natalya and Tamina Snuka are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Natalya and Snuka defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the opener to capture the straps.

This is the first title reign for Natalya and Snuka together, and Snuka’s first-ever major title win in WWE, not including the 24/7 Title. Jax and Baszler won the titles during the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show back on January 31, by defeating Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Below are several shots from tonight's title change at the WWE ThunderDome in the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida:

