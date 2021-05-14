Sonya Deville’s stalker not competent to stand trial

This decision comes after medical experts evaluated whether Thomas isn’t mentally fit to move forward with court proceedings, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc was the first to report on the news.

On 5/10, testimony was given by two doctors. HeelByNature has obtained the court docket, which states Thomas will be committed to the Flordia State Hospital.

His charges are listed below:

AGGRAVATED STALKING – THIRD DEGREE FELONY

ARMED BURGLARY OF A DWELLING – FELONY PUNISHABLE BY LIFE

ARMED KIDNAPPING RANSOM OR REWARD OR HOSTAGE – FELONY LIFE

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF LESS THAN $200 – SECOND DEGREE MISDEMEANOR

Philip A Thomas had been sending Sonya Deville messages for a very long time, prosecutors claims he did so for years. He also sent messages to her friends a & Family as well.