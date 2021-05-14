Sammy Guevara Says He Has No Heat With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sammy Guevara spoke about his creative frustrations with Impact Wrestling earlier this year and emphasized that he didn’t have an issue with the company. Guevara was meant to go over to the company when he ‘left’ AEW and The Inner Circle, but due to a disagreement over creative, he never appeared on TV.

“You know a lot of stuff was said, but it’s just business at the end of the day. I know I didn’t really say nothing out there, and all this stuff [reports] that came out was only coming from one side. Some of it wasn’t true, I really don’t want to comment too much on it. It was what it was, and I still wish everyone there the best. We’re all friends and we’re just all trying to succeed at the end of the day.”