Sami Zayn trends on Twitter after Palestine tweet gets support from fans

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was trending on Twitter with fans using the hash tag #WeSupportSamiZayn after Zayn spoke in support of the Palestinian people.

Zayn did not shy from the hot and very divisive topic. “Watching politicians & commentators rush to wrap Israeli military aggression in a cloak of victimhood, while omitting the crimes towards the Palestinians is beyond shameful,” Zayn wrote in a tweet two days ago. “The hypocrisy in the discourse & the callous indifference towards the Palestinian people is appalling.”

The former Intercontinental champion also replied to a tweet sent by politician Andrew Yang, calling him a “soulless piece of sh*t.” Yang has just tweeted about New York supporting Israel and its people.

“Maybe not the most tasteful statement to make within hours of Israel bombing Gaza and killing 20 Palestinians, 9 of whom were children. But then again I’m not a soulless piece of sh*t politician so what do I know?” Zayn replied to Yang.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer wrote today that after the tweets, several pro-Israel advertisers contacted WWE, FOX, and NBCUniversal.

Another WWE Superstar, Charlotte Flair, was on the receiving end of some backlash when she “liked” a tweet by Israeli actress Gal Gadot who wrote that the two nations should live free and safe.

“Holy crap it was a pocket like. I’m sorry,” Flair tweeted after fans noted her “like.”