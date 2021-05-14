Rumors of several infighting between AEW Executive Vice Presidents

Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch has revealed that there is some serious infighting between key AEW Executive Vice Presidents at the moment which have gone as far as individuals not talking to each other anymore.

The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, all of whom have been together from the very beginning and instrumental in launching the brand.

“The honeymoon period is going to be short,” Keller said during his podcast, saying that one day someone will write a book that will reveal a lot of dysfunction in the family with key people in AEW who aren’t talking to each other anymore.

“It seems like there’s some disengagement. And people going off into their own that is showing up in certain ways,” Keller continued.