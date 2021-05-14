New photos of Becky Lynch training

Becky Lynch is apparently training for her WWE in-ring return.

As seen below, Dead Boys Fitness (owned by Seth Rollins and Josh Gallegos) posted a new Instagram photo of The Man working out this week. Lynch looks to be in great shape ahead of her WWE return. They also posted a new photo of Lynch working out on Mother’s Day.

Lynch has been away from WWE since May 2020 after relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title due to her first pregnancy. She and Rollins welcomed their first child this past December, a daughter.

WWE President & Chief Financial Officer Nick Khan stated last month that Lynch would be returning soon, but nothing has been confirmed. It was also recently reported that Lynch signed a new contract with the company.

