LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– We’re live in the ring with Jey Uso as fans start booing him when the music stops. Jey says his brother Jimmy Uso disrespected the head of the table last week, their cousin WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, so this week he leaves them no choice but to handle some family business. Jey then introduces Reigns, calling him the man who will handle Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The boos get louder as Reigns makes his entrance with Paul Heyman.

Reigns marches to the ring as we get a video package on last week’s show, including Cesaro earning his title shot and Jimmy’s return with the issues in the family. Reigns raises the title in the ring now as more pyro goes off while his music plays. The music stops and the “you suck!” chant gets louder. Reigns turns to Jey and says it’s clear they have some problems, one being Jimmy. We will get to him in a minute but Reigns has to address Cesaro first.

Reigns says he likes Cesaro. Like a lot of the boys in the back, he respects Cesaro as he’s a top tier talent. Reigns says we could say Cesaro is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Heyman agrees. Reigns says he is so much more than a wrestler, he’s The Tribal Chief. Heyman hypes him up. Reigns says with everything he does, there’s no way Cesaro could fulfill those roles. Reigns goes on about how there’s no way WWE and FOX want Cesaro replacing him. Reigns goes on about how their resumes don’t compare. He changes his tune to Jimmy now.

Reigns says it was simple, Jimmy got to see how it all works last week. The music immediately interrupts and out comes Jimmy to a pop. Jimmy is all smiles as he heads to the ring. Reigns, Jey and Heyman stare him down. Jimmy’s shirt says “Nobody’s Bitch” on the front. Jey’s says “Right Hand Man” on the front. Jimmy says all he hears is Reigns running his mouth while his brother stands next to him, acting like his bitch. Fans pop. Jimmy asks if Jey likes his shirt, and says he’s got one for him when he’s ready to hop on the team. Jimmy says now is the time because he’s not sure if Reigns will make it past Cesaro this Sunday.

Jey speaks up and says Reigns is their cousin, asking Jimmy to please show respect to the family. Jimmy yells back and says he’s all about the family. Reigns says that must mean Jimmy is all about him because of all he’s done for the family. Jimmy says Reigns is part of the family but not all of it. Reigns asks Jimmy if he thinks Reigns can beat Cesaro. Jimmy isn’t trying to make this a thing but since Reigns is asking, no. Reigns asks Jimmy if he thinks he can fill Reigns’ shoes and beat Cesaro. Jimmy says he and Jey can. He asks if The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and Reigns lost his title, would they be The Head of The Table? Reigns says that’s not how this works. He gets upset now and goes on about how he puts the food on the table, carries the burden of the company and is the face.

Reigns laughs at the idea of Jimmy thinking he can be the man around here. He taunts Jimmy, telling him to do what he does, show everyone you’re the man, show the whole world you can beat Cesaro. Reigns and Jimmy stare each other down. Reigns asks Jimmy if he can beat Cesaro. Jimmy turns to the stage and calls Cesaro out for a match, saying he’s been off for a year but he wants this match. The music hits and out comes Cesaro in a suit. Fans pop. Cesaro says the challenge is accepted. He tells Reigns he’s going to beat his cousin Jimmy tonight and then Sunday, he’s going to beat Reigns for the Universal Title. Cesaro’s music starts back up as Cesaro looks on from the stage and Reigns taunts him with the title from the ring. The Usos also look on..

– The announcers hype tonight’s match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as we see what happened last week with the challengers, the champions and Reginald. We see Natalya and Tamina Snuka warming up backstage now. We go to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with Reginald. Natalya and Tamina Snuka are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Jax starts off by going to work on Snuka in the corner, beating her down. Jax tosses Snuka across the ring to her corner and in comes Baszler. Snuka fights out of the corner and knocks Baszler into the opposite corner. Natalya tags in as Snuka drops Baszler with a headbutt. Natalya with a basement dropkick to Baszler for a 2 count.

Snuka tags back in for the double team, dropping Baszler with a clothesline. Natalya tags in for more double teaming, sending Baszler into a big Samoan Drop from Snuka. Natalya covers for 2 but Reginald gets on the apron for a distraction. The referee ejects him to the back.

Jax and Snuka start brawling at ringside now. Jax sends Snuka into the barrier with a big Samoan Drop. Baszler drops Natalya in the ring with a knee to the face for a close 2 count. We go to commercial with Natalya and Snuka trying to recover.

