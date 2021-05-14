Charlotte Flair apologizes for liking tweet on Israel, Kayla Braxton comments on cancel culture

Charlotte Flair and Kayla Braxton both took some heat on social media yesterday due to recent tweets, but their supporters are also backing them up.

Flair’s criticism came after she “liked” a tweet that Israeli actress Gal Gadot posted on Wednesday. The Wonder Woman star tweeted a statement about the current Israel – Palestine conflict, which escalated today after the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) began ground operations in Gaza to fight Palestinian militant group Hamas, and the PIJ (Palestinian Islamic Jihad). Gadot wrote how her country is at war, and how Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, as do their neighbors. She ended her statement by praying for a solution so both sides can live in peace, and praying for better days. Gadot ended up disabling public replies on the tweet due to the backlash she received.

Flair “liked” the tweet but later un-liked it after fans criticized her for supporting Israel. Flair then took to Twitter and apologized, claiming she accidentally hit the like button on the tweet.

“Holy crap it was a pocket like. I’m sorry,” Flair wrote after un-liking Gadot’s tweet.

In a move that was seen as supporting Flair, Braxton took to Twitter the next morning and called out cancel culture.

She wrote, “Can we go one day without the need to cancel someone for saying or doing something we don’t personally agree with?”

Braxton and Flair have not made any additional comments on the matter, but fans continue to chime in with support for various beliefs. You can see their full tweets below:

Holy crap it was a pocket like. I’m sorry. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 12, 2021