Breaking news: New Jack passes away

Mike Johnson at PWinsider reports that Jerome Young a.k.a. 'New Jack' has passed away following a heart attack — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 14, 2021

Jerome “New Jack” Young, 58, passed away earlier this afternoon following a heart attack in North Carolina, where he had lived in recent years.

PWInsider.com was informed by Young’s wife Jennifer of his passing.