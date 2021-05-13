Tickets for Double or Nothing 2021 out on Monday

Tickets for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view as well as the special Friday episode of Dynamite on May 28 will go on sale this Monday, May 17 at 10AM ET at AEWTix.com.

With Dynamite pre-empted on that Wednesday, the company is moving it to the eve of Double or Nothing and also adding a fan festival on Saturday morning. A full house is expected for the pay-per-view with all COVID-19 restrictions now removed from Florida.

If you want to attend both shows, you can purchase tickets for $60 plus fees combined. These are only sold through ticketing@boldeventsjax.com or by calling 904-633-2000 during business hours.