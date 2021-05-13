Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega, back at the WWE Performance Center

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling is reporting through his Fightful Select service that Thea Trinidad, who is known as Zelina Vega, was at the WWE Performance Center today participating in filming material.

Trinidad was fired from WWE in November of last year after she refused to stop engaging with third party services such as Twitch when WWE put a ban on wrestlers monetizing their content. She got to find out that she was about to be fired and tweeted in favor of unionization just before WWE publicly announced that she was terminated for breach of contract.

Her tweet caught the eye of SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing over 160,000 performers with its president reaching out to Trinidad directly. A week later, the union wrote on Twitter that they had a “powerful conversation” with the former WWE star in hopes of bringing changes to professional wrestling.

It’s interesting to note that her Twitch channel at twitch.tv/theatrinidad has not had any activity in three months.

In February, AEW President Tony Khan said that he would like to sit down and have a chat with Trinidad to see where she’s at and if she’d like to do business.

Fightful adds that the plan is for Trinidad to return to WWE and her visit to the PC today was tied to that.