Ric Flair on Brock Lesnar being one of the best athletes, no Lesnar/AEW talk

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

The Nature Boy recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and had major praise for Lesnar during a discussion about MMA. He also gave props to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

“I have known some really tough guys over the years, wrestlers,” Flair said when talking about wrestlers doing MMA. “You probably remember… [inaudible], Kurt Angle, and the success that Brock has had. I think Bobby Lashley had a pretty good run with Bellator. I’ve got friends that have been in it and I’ve been around a lot.

“To see Brock go back & forth, and just be this phenomenal athlete. He may be the best athlete I’ve ever seen, if you look at it from our perspective. I’m not saying he’s better than Deion Sanders or better than Bo Jackson, but the way we measure things, you and I, there is no denying that Brock Lesnar is one of the best athletes of all-time. He almost made the Minnesota Vikings. I mean, come on.”

On a related note, while Lesnar has been away from WWE since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, there has reportedly been no talk of Lesnar joining AEW.

Lesnar is not currently under contract to WWE, but it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that he is not going to AEW. Anything is possible in pro wrestling but there has been no kind of chatter in that direction.

There is no word on if Lesnar will return for SummerSlam in August, but many people expected him back for WrestleMania 37, which did not happen.

Stay tuned for the latest on Lesnar.